The problem, I realized, was that my son had way to many options available to keep himself occupied.
That is a stark reality I faced several years ago when my youngest son seemed lost in the many apps on his cell phone after being engrossed in video games.
The choices available on those devices were many.
But another piece of reality that hit me was the fact he was oblivious to the dwindling light outside as night was quickly falling.
In fact, I don’t think he cared one way or another whether it was light or dark outside on that beautiful May Saturday evening.
I’m not sure he even stepped outside that day, or at least not for long. Chances are, his friends on the other side of his phone probably had not either.
I was remembering that day when talking to a friend the other day about our respective growing up years. Neither of us had a cell phone at all, of course. And we did not have video games or a thousand TV shows to choose from.
Although she was raised in another country in a city and I in the country here, our childhoods were very much alike in the sense that we spent most of our days during warm months outside, usually playing with friends.
For her, that meant the local park, with the woods and water, and the many sights and sounds and people of city life.
For me, that meant a lot of time on the nearby creek, Five Mile Fork, fishing, swimming, looking for water snakes.
It also meant countless hours in the woods, exploring and watching out for deer and squirrels, looking for bear tracks and generally having a great time.
We played softball, basketball and football. Soccer wasn’t a game anyone played at that time and we didn’t have access to tennis or golf.
She and her friends explored the city and spent countless hours in the park, playing games and experienced the joys of having friends and interacting together in various ways.
For both of us, that meant learning how to play and work together, talking about everything in our respective environments. It also meant settling disputes among ourselves without involving parents, as well as learning to cope with getting scrapes and cuts and bruises and not complaining.
My cousin Garfield and I explored about every nook and cranny around the area where we lived near Oakvale. That is probably where his lifelong interest in rocks came from.
For many of us, it also sparked an interest in hiking, which we continue to love.
But, of course, things change, and how kids spend so much of their time these days leaves many of us uneasy.
However, I have realized that there are certain advantages to the time they spend on electronic devices. At least they are communicating, and the world is literally at their fingertips if they have a quest for knowledge.
They also need these skills in today’s workplace. Most occupations require at least some the use of computers, cell phones and social media.
Many kids make a career out of these devices.
We may feel an obligation to limit the time they spend on electronic devices, and we probably should impose some limits, but that’s often a matter of dealing with the individual personalities and interests of our kids.
A child who is curious about the world and wants to continue learning will do so, because this is part of who they are and it always will be. That curiosity has to be nourished, not stifled.
That being said, I, and many parents I am sure, encourage our children to experience the outdoors and develop an appreciation of nature.
But I am much more sympathetic with kids now about the choices they make, and the temptations on how they spend their time keep coming and evolving.
I have also been caught up in struggling with options available to me for my time that were mere pipe dreams not that many years ago.
Did any of us every imagine a time when we could turn on a high-definition, widescreen TV with surround sound in our own homes and have access to countless movies and TV shows from around the world?
And I am talking about high quality films and series, not just mindless entertainment.
Yep, streaming services have brought the world to us, and the options are endless.
So I have to constantly remind myself of the same things I told my kids: Go outside. Live. Interact.
Gosh, it’s not so easy.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
