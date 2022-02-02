We finally made it to the month of February, which at 28 days, will be a little shorter than January.
I, and many of my co-workers, are now ready for spring. But we also realize that there is still plenty of winter left. It may be warm outside today, but the nice weather won’t last forever. Winter will eventually come roaring back. In fact, more seasonal temperatures are expected as soon as this weekend.
Now, with all of that being said, I would be remiss not to mention the particular calendar date.
So here we go. Based upon the old-school paper calendar sitting on my desk, today is February 2, better known as Groundhog Day.
Last year, I spotted not one, but two groundhogs roaming the property on an almost daily basis. You would pull into the driveway, and a groundhog would take off running.
Since that time, both (I assume) have gone underground for the winter. But I did notice something scurrying around on the hill outside Tuesday morning while looking outside of the window. Maybe one of the two groundhogs have emerged from their winter slumber?
•••
In the 1993 classic film that is aptly titled “Groundhog Day,” world-weary television weatherman Phil Conners, portrayed by actor Bill Murray, relives the same day over and over again.
Thanks to the never-ending pandemic, we can all probably relate — at least a little bit — to that movie.
Let’s face it. The last two years have been a real repetitive grind.
However, in another odd Groundhog Day tradition, for some reason each year, my column during the first week of February always hits on Groundhog Day.
That creates a little bit of a writing challenge. How do you write a column for Groundhog Day without actually acknowledging a groundhog or two?
Obviously, there is only so many things I can say about Punxsutawney Phil, Concord Charlie, and all of the other legendary groundhogs out there who deliver their annual winter weather prognosis on Feb. 2 of each year.
But writing about groundhogs is certainly safer than writing about masks. I certainly don’t want to get folks worked up again on social media, as was the case last week. So no mention of masks today. I’ll just stick with groundhogs.
•••
Concord Charlie, the infamous weather prognosticator for Concord University, is scheduled to deliver his annual winter weather prediction this morning. As of this writing, I do not know the final verdict of what Charlie (or Punxsutawney Phil for that matter) had to say. My guess, at least for Charlie, is that he will predict an early arrival of spring, particularly since the weather outside is (finally) going to be a little bit warmer this week. Punxsutawney Phil, however, is likely to predict another six weeks of winter. Rarely are all of the groundhogs on the same page with their weather predictions.
My personal opinion — since once again my weekly column is hitting on Groundhog Day — is that the worse of winter may be over.
The season got off to an early start last year with a couple of colder days than normal back in October and November, then we had a few 60 degree days in December, which was quite nice before it became cold and snowy again in early January.
It looks like the first few days of February will be warmer than normal, and then we should see about average temperatures for this time of the year after that, at least based upon the long-term forecast models I’m looking at.
Concord Charlie will probably give us some good news today in the two Virginias. But Punxsutawney Phil will likely once again capture all of the national headlines. And the two groundhogs back home, well who knows with them?
Of course, our hopes for an early arrival to spring could all could come crashing down on us today if Charlie, Phil, or both of the little critters see their shadows and retreat back into their underground bunkers. If they do, according to folklore, six more weeks of winter are all but certain. That would likely mean more arctic air, snow, ice, sleet, and freezing rain in the days ahead.
Will Phil and Charlie deliver good news, or bad news? We should all know shortly.
The news will be posted on our website as soon as we get the verdict — good or bad — from Concord Charlie himself in Athens and Punxsutawney Phil up in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.