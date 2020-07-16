When an emergency is occurring, it is now common practice among citizens to dial 911 for help. However, it should be noted that the town of Bluefield, Va. has maintained its own emergency dispatch center over the years. But that is now changing.
Town officials, along with Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, announced earlier this month that emergency calls received in the Bluefield, Va., municipal limits will now be going into the Tazewell County 911 dispatch center.
This transition will improve response times to emergency calls, and will also allow town residents to utilize the new ‘text to 911’ service provided by the Tazewell County 911 Communications Center.
“It takes away the delay of time and gets us a quicker response for an emergency,” Hieatt said. “The way it impacts us is when a person calls us for an emergency now instead of being put on hold and having to transfer the call (from the town dispatch), we can dispatch directly to the police officers without putting them on hold or putting them through a transfer.”
The new 911 texting service became available earlier this year in Tazewell County.
There are several advantages associated with being able to text 911 as opposed to calling. For example, if someone is experiencing a medical emergency where he or she is unable to talk or hear, the individuals may still be able to text 911. Also, if someone believes there is an intruder or trespasser in their home, they can text 911 without being heard. This important service is now available to residents of Bluefield, Va.
Now that the transition to the county 911 dispatch center has occurred, everything will happen at a quicker pace than before, according to Tazewell County 911 Operations Manager Lt. Randy Ann Davis.
“It’s faster for the public to get the resources and to get directly in contact with the Bluefield Police Department,” Davis said. “If we get a ‘text’ call then we can update the Bluefield officers en route to maybe someone hiding from someone who is trying to break into their house. Its just a very direct contact.”
That faster service is crucial, a point correctly noted by Bluefield, Va. Police Chief Shane Gunter.
“It’s going to provide a higher degree of technology than our dispatch has provided,” Gunter said. “This is a good partnership. It’s going to give us better communication between agencies.”
In an emergency, every second counts. That’s why it only makes sense for the town of Bluefield, Va., to be a part of the county-wide 911 dispatch system. We are pleased to hear that this important transition has occurred.
