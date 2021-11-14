Let’s face it. Now is not a good time for a rate increase. Inflation is soaring, and gas prices are still exorbitantly high. Also complicating matters is the fact that the cost of food, and other common but necessary household items, has increased as well in recent weeks.
Now West Virginia American Water Company is seeking a 26.1 percent rate increase for approximately 167,000 water customers in the region, including Mercer, Summers, Fayette and Raleigh counties.
The good news is that area residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback to the West Virginia Public Service Commission regarding this proposed rate increase.
The PSC has scheduled a public hearing in Bluefield with the stated objective of receiving comments from area residents on the water company’s application for the rate increase.
The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, beginning at 4 p.m. in the municipal board room at Bluefield City Hall, which is located at 200 Rogers Street in Bluefield.
“Public input is a critical component of all cases in front of the Public Service Commission,” PSC Chair Charlotte Lane said. “My fellow commissioners and I look forward to our trip to Bluefield and hearing from West Virginia American water and sewer customers in that area.”
We, too, encourage area residents to attend and participate in this important public hearing, particularly with it being held right here in Bluefield.
If you have concerns about the rate increase request, this is your chance to let the commissioners know in person.
So go ahead and mark Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. on your calendar now and plan on attending the public hearing at Bluefield City Hall.
Your input will be vital in helping the commissioners to determine if the rate increase request should be adopted, rejected or reduced.
