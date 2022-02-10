The year 2021 was productive for area law enforcement officers in terms of getting drunk drivers off of local roadways.
By mid-December, deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department had made 92 DUI arrests, according to Chief Deputy A.P. Christian. That made the sheriff’s office seventh for DUI arrests out of 277 law enforcement agencies across the state.
All of the DUI arrests also were made at a time when the sheriff’s office was down seven deputies. It shows that — despite staffing shortages throughout 2021 — our local deputies are doing a good job when it comes to locating and getting impaired drivers off of the road.
Some of the arrests were made during periodic DUI checkpoints and others during traffic stops.
“The DUI checkpoints help, but for the most part it’s the guys out here on the shifts doing traffic stops, looking for the DUIs,” Christian told the Daily Telegraph last month. “It’s a lot of hard work by the men here at the sheriff’s department. They’re doing a really good job.”
Christian hopes the sheriff’s department can make even more DUI arrests in the months ahead, once the agency is back to full staffing levels.
The local DUI arrests are a combination of people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Other area law enforcement agencies also had a considerable number of DUI arrests on record as of mid-December 2021. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office had 54, and the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment had another 54 DUI arrests. The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment had 41 DUI arrests. The Princeton Police Department had 30 DUI arrests and the Bluefield Police Department had 31. The West Virginia State Police Union Detachment had eight DUI arrests, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office had three DUI arrests.
We applaud all of our local law enforcement agencies for doing a good job in getting impaired drivers off the road.
Anyone who is impaired by alcohol or drugs should not be operating a vehicle.
A motorist under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a danger not only to themselves, but other drivers on the road as well. That’s why getting impaired drivers off the road is imperative for the safety of all.
