It isn’t what you would normally expect when you pull up to the drive-through window of the local fast food chain. Sure you have bought food here before, and you normally stick to your preferred combo number.
The voice on the other end of the speaker is friendly, as always. Then your order is totaled and displayed on the video menu screen.
That is when you realize that something has changed.
The same combo you have bought for years for $5 dollars and a handful of change now costs upwards of $10.
Wow. Fast food suddenly isn’t cheap anymore.
You gotta love inflation. And yes, I’m being sarcastic with the aforementioned sentence.
Actually, I don’t know many people who love inflation, although a few brave social media warriors still defend the present administration (almost daily) online when it comes to the issue of inflation.
But you know what they say. Whether he is to blame for it or not, the buck always stops with the person currently in power.
Inflation isn’t fun. Nothing is cheap anymore.
Prices have increased for food, gas, electronics, lumber, everyday household goods, cat and dog food — and even combo number 5 at the local fast food chain.
Yes, a hotdog is no longer cheap.
What a peculiar world we are currently living in.
I never imagined that we would go from a robust economy to where we are today in such a short period of time.
In fact, a lot has happened over the last two years and four months that I could never have foreseen coming.
I never envisioned a day would arrive where I would be infected by a weaponized virus that escaped (presumably?) from a lab overseas.
I never dreamed that a day would come where I would see the governors of West Virginia and Virginia issue stay-at-home orders due to the aforementioned virus.
Furthermore, I never imagined that two years and five months later I would still be writing about the same virus.
I also never thought I would see a day where rioters would storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. We all witnessed that too, didn’t we?
I never imagined a super-power like Russia would wage a horrific war against its neighbor during a global pandemic. That story continues to this very day.
I also never thought I would see our nation as deeply divided as it currently is today. Shouldn’t our elected leaders in Washington be uniting us — as opposed to dividing us?
We frequently stop and ask ourselves here in the newsroom the following question — what is going to happen next?
Well sometimes our questions can get a little darker too. Like when is the asteroid going to hit?
Once that question is asked, a quick Google search will normally reveal that some near-earth object will — in fact — be getting uncomfortably close to the planet in the weeks or months ahead. So maybe we should not joke about that one.
The point I’m trying to make is that it seems the world has been in a state of perpetual crisis ever since the year 2020 arrived.
It’s hard to keep our feet grounded at times with all of the chaos around us.
Russian soldiers shelling a nuclear plant with live ammunition. Really?
Just look at the headlines of the past week or two. Masks on. Masks off. Masks on. Masks off.
Talk about mixed messaging. No wonder why people are so confused.
As of this particular writing, all I wanted to do was buy a hotdog.
But should I pay close to $10 for a hotdog?
I like hotdogs. But on this day I will pass.
It looks like I will be spending a lot more time cooking at home in the weeks ahead — unless someone does something soon to fix America’s inflation problem.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
