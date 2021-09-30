Signs of fall started peeking out before fall officially arrived on our calendars. Some small trees and woody plants along Route 460 started turning scarlet; and today while driving to work down Route 20, I saw some trees starting to get that yellow hue. Fall is here and the forests all through these mountains will soon make that plain to everybody.
Since fall foliage is a good reason for traveling around this time of year, I made some calls and asked when we can expect the really bright colors to arrive. In both West Virginia and Virginia, the leaves should be losing their green and turning scarlet and golden yellow by mid to late October. How bright they will become depends on the weather and how much rain we get during that time.
Now, I'll admit I'm not in love with the idea of winter getting closer. I loved winter years ago because it offered the possibility of snow days off from school and fun days in the snow, but now it means icy commutes to and from work and dealing with the cold I'm really learning to dislike as I get older.
The fall season helps make up for the impending slick roads and cold temperatures. Hot, sticky weather is gone and the temperatures usually stay pleasantly cool throughout the day. During the summer, I get up early when I want a weekend hike. That way, I avoid the hot weather that leaves you drained. A cooler day means I can start later and enjoy the scenery at the same time.
It's also a really good time to look for what I call hiking staff or wizard staff wood. Since I picked up the hobby of making hiking sticks – something very different and more physical than writing – I keep an eye out for dead wood that could make a good stick. I've learned that the biggest challenge is finding the right wood at the right time. I try to find dead saplings and fallen branches that are reasonable straight and not too rotten. I test potential candidates by knocking them several times against a tree; if the branch doesn't break or fracture, I might be able to make a hiking stick out of it.
Next comes the cutting and the sanding followed by applying boiled linseed oil or a stain. I've kept two or three for myself, but I donate the rest to the Salvation Army Thrift Store along Mercer Street in Princeton. Some of the staffs are long while others are shorter. To my surprise, they sell out pretty quickly.
I'll keep looking for suitable wood as the fall continues. As the leaves fall, it should be easier to spot potential candidates. I'll probably have to stop when the weather gets too cold for working outside. Then I'll turn my hand to learning woodcarving since I can do that indoors. If I can find suitable staff wood, I'll try engraving and some actual carving.
While I'm hiking the woods, I'll try to relax and enjoy what fall has to offer. Outdoor activities are something we can do without worrying too much about getting into crowds. I'm normally all alone when I'm up in the woods, and it's easy to stay apart when I do encounter somebody. While I usually visit Glenwood Park, I'll try a trail I haven't traversed yet at Pinnacle Rock State Park and visit the trails at Camp Creek State Park. The trails at Pipestem State Park and Resort are another possibility if the weather is still nice. I am willing to hike during rainy weather as well. There's something relaxing about rain hitting your hat.
I'm hoping that the fall colors will be bright this year. There's something about a good outdoor scene that's uplifting and makes you glad to be alive. It's a feeling that computers and television can't deliver. Winter can deliver such scenes, too, but the weather makes hiking too much of a chore.
The colors of fall and the accompanying weather are welcome, and I intend to enjoy them while they last. Winter weather and icy commutes will make me appreciate them all the more.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph's senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
