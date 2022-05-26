I knew that I might have trouble when editor Samantha Perry told us that photographer Jessica Nuzzo and Lifestyles Editor Kassidy Brown were bringing us a visitor. They had gone to the Mercer County Animal Shelter for a story, and they were coming back with a dog.
They soon arrived with an eager hound in tow. Well, he was towing them, straining on his leash as they left the elevator. His name was Norman, he was about 2 years old, and he had that puppy energy burning in him.
I bowed to the inevitable and volunteered to walk him around the newsroom. Norman sniffed his way through the newsroom, into every room with an open door and onward into the advertising department. He was full of energy, so I decided that a walk outside would do use both some good. Fortunately, the weather was sunny.
We went up and down the lawn that goes between our parking lot and the railroad line, Norman sniffing all the way. I managed to shoot a picture of him with my cellphone and fire it off to my sister, Karen, our family’s biggest dog lover. She quickly answered and said, “He’s adorable!!!” She sent me a quick video of Mabel, the family’s new beagle puppy.
Norman loved everybody. He was getting plenty of petting and cuddles along with words like “sweet” and “precious.” I kept hold of his leash and made sure he didn’t get tangled up in computer cables or power cords. and he wanted to jump up sometimes, so I had to temper his enthusiasm a little.
We took another walk outside. After a quick trek, we sat down at the picnic table outside and Samantha shot a photo of Norman snuggling up against me. I sent that to Karen, who answered with a heart emoji and the message, “They always fall for you!”
Norman wasn’t our first canine visitor that’s gravitated to me. One was Winnie, a small dog battling an infection that had cost her a lot of fur. The other was Maggie, a dog that was having issues. They both soon were sleeping by my desk and following me around. Norman’s batteries had run down about the time we got back upstairs to the newsroom, and he fell asleep in the some spot Winnie and Maggie had used.
I wouldn’t mind having a dog; in fact, I think I’d grow to love it, but I can’t keep a dog or cat in my apartment.
I did recently acquire a tarantula spiderling, which is a baby tarantula. They’re fascinating creatures, but they are not known for affection. I have a king snake named Alice, but he’s not what you’d call cuddly, either.
Norman, Maggie and Winnie are different. They freely give affection and only ask that you give them some in return. Norman demonstrated this fact when he woke up and jumped up so I could hug him. Yes, I had a buddy.
Unfortunately, Norman had to go back to the shelter. Kassidy drove him back, and thank goodness. I don’t know how I could have handled it when Norman realized that I had to leave him. I wrote a story about him for the weekend in hopes of seeing him get adopted. Other honorary newshounds we’ve featured in the Telegraph have had happy endings. I’m hoping Norman has a happy ending, too.
There are plenty of homeless dogs and cats at our local animals shelters that need stories with happy endings. Norman needs owners ready to give him plenty of care and affection. A big yard out in the country would be great, too, but I’d keep him on a leash until he learns to come when called. He’ll take off like a rocket if he picks up a scent. I suspect that’s how he ended up homeless in the first place.
I can’t give Norman a home, but maybe we can help him find one.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.