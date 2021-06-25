Fill in the blank – If you don’t work, you don’t _____.
If you’re thinking ‘eat’ then you can go read something else. If your answer was something like ‘you don’t have to get up early’… you should probably keep reading.
On the 4th of July, 1776, our founding fathers sent a letter to King George informing him of a relationship change. They called it The Declaration of Independence. You see, England had a habit of being a Nanny State all over the world and we were no longer participating.
Americans have always been that way — a little cocky, independent, freedom loving, self sufficient. This country was founded on rugged individualism combined with a true love for our fellow man and God. At first the Pilgrims tried the communal socialism thing and it almost killed them. They figured it out… If you don’t work, you don’t eat.
It is irrelevant if you can make more money by not working … you’re still not earning your keep. People are either givers or they are takers and a man’s self-worth is determined by how much you give, not how much you have and the best way to give to society is to first be a productive citizen and not a parasite. It’s a matter of willingness to work.
I’m sure these principles are making some folks uncomfortable and that’s OK. This letter is intended to start conversation and reflection on just what it means to be an American on our 245th birthday.
This is the greatest country God ever put on this planet because of its heart, it’s generosity and the sacrifices our forefathers made selflessly for us to get this far and our unity can only be destroyed by individuals believing and acting like they are the center of the universe.
Paul Dorsey, SFC, USA (Ret)
Green Valley
