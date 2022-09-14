There has been some discussion in recent months about the merits of streaming versus cable versus satellite versus old-fashioned rabbit years.
In simpler terms, how do you watch television?
Do you stream for free only? Do you pay to stream? Do you pay a monthly cable or satellite bill? Do you use an antenna for free over-the-air channels? Or do you simply watch all of your “television” programming on the tiny screen of your cellphone?
Some of the younger folks out there seem surprised when they hear that not everyone streams.
Streaming is nice. There is a lot — and I do mean a lot — of programming that is available. Much of it is free, but not everything is free. Some programming that professes to be free requires an online account. In other words, more user user names and passwords to remember.
Can you remember all of your usernames and passwords? I certain can’t.
Also, some of the more high-profile streaming services and shows require a monthly fee. Since everything is online with streaming and requires a constant high-speed broadband connection, you normally have to use a credit or debit card, or some other means of micro-transactions to pay a streaming service that requires a monthly payment. In other words, cash isn’t accepted. Let’s just use Disney plus as an example. If you want to watch all of those new “Star Wars” and “Marvel” shows that are streaming, you have to pay a monthly fee.
Also, oddly enough, Disney is leaving a lot of money on the table by refusing to release these shows on DVD or high-definition Blu-Ray.
I don’t know about you, but as an old-school type of guy, I would certainly want to own a physical DVD or Blu-Ray collection of the new “Star Wars” TV shows. In other words, an actual DVD that I can hold in my hand and a collector’s case to hold on to. Streaming is digital only. So collectors and old-school fans are left with nothing physical.
As I say, Disney is leaving a lot of money on the table. It’s a strategy that doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense from a business standpoint.
There is also the simple fact that a lot of people don’t stream.
Some of us live in communities that are still lacking 5-G or high-speed broadband.
While I can stream programming fine on my cellphone from home, if I drive a half a mile up the road, that streaming suddenly becomes spotty — with the video on the cellphone sometimes stopping and loading. Obviously that is not how you want to watch a television show.
Of course, I mostly stream news programming on my phone, and don’t bother with actual television programming.
If I’m going to watch a movie, or a television show, it has to be on the large flat-screen television in the living room. Not on my tiny cellphone. And Blu-Ray is the preferred method of viewing.
Of course, you can easily stream on your flat screen — and most of the newer flat screen televisions are smart with streaming services already built into them (some free, some not free)— but you still need access to constant, high-speed broadband. You also have to remember a bunch of new user names and passwords.
So, at the end of the day, it’s still easier for some folks to simply stick with cable or satellite television. Watching commercials isn’t all that bad, despite what some people may say. A decent antenna also will pick-up a number of free over the air-channels, particularly if you want to have an extra flat-screen upstairs or in the bedroom without having to worry about extra wires or cables or buying another streaming stick.
Sadly, it’s a lot of effort whichever route you go. And given the lack of quality programming on television nowadays, one must ask is it really worth the effort?
I can’t recall the last time I made a point to watch a specific television show each week — so much that it was appointment viewing each night it came on.
That was kind of the case for the first and second season of “The Walking Dead,” ten years ago, and “Lost” back in the day. Sorry, but “La Brea” on NBC is a poorly executed attempt at “Lost.”
Sadly, it is difficult to find anything that is truly worth watching in the year 2022. So I do the next best thing. I watch old stuff on television.
Most of the older television shows were really good. They simply entertained, as they should, without preaching politics or social issues.
Some even get better with age. I’m talking stuff from the 70s, 80s and even the 90s that lives on in repeats.
Back then you could watch a good show without worrying about whether or not stream it or to watch it on basic cable or satellite.
In fact, back then a stream was a pool of running water.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
