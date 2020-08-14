Boots was a man who went his own way.
A good friend of my father’s, I spent a lot of time with him during my late teens and early 20s, and he certainly was one of those people you never forget.
He and my father were of the “greatest generation” and they were men who meant business.
Boots got the nickname because he rode a motorcycle for years and always wore black boots. Although he quit riding after his good friend, through no fault of his own, was in a horrible motorcycle crash and killed, the nickname stuck.
His grandparents came to the country from Poland when his parents were young, so Boots was the first generation born here.
As many of us experience, some of the smartest people we know don’t necessarily have a college degree, or in my father and Boot’s cases, even a high school diploma.
Boots, who was a welder, just had natural common sense, which provided him with insight and perspectives that were always interesting to listen to.
I recall many of his stories, often about the wild side of his life, and it could certainly be wild. But it was the philosophical side I enjoyed the most.
As with many men of that generation, especially in this area, he lived hard and played hard, with a huge capacity for alcohol and cigarettes.
We talked many times about the impact of the lifestyle, and he was always upfront about knowing that at the pace he lived, his life would be a relatively short one.
But to him it was a matter of making the choices that leave you happy, and he had no intention of stopping his drinking and smoking. And he drank and smoked a lot. In fact, one night he gave me the keys to his car to drive and I asked him why. He said he was too drunk to drive. I was shocked because he handled it so well I had no idea he was that drunk.
“I know it will kill me,” he said of his drinking and smoking. “But what’s the point of living if you can’t do what you love to do?”
I never condoned that rather self-destructive attitude and told him so, urging him to find alternatives, hobbies, anything that would help him slow down and live longer.
But he would have nothing to do with it. As I said, he went his own way.
One thing I loved about Boots was you could talk to him about anything and be totally honest and he never got upset or irritated or offended.
But he did not tolerate anyone who did him wrong. As long as you treated Boots with respect, he could be your friend. Otherwise, he was simply not someone you wanted as an enemy.
I am sure those traits helped make him a good soldier, along with his toughness, fearlessness and determination.
I always said if I were in a war zone, Boots would be the man I want by my side.
Although Boots did serve during World War II in the Navy, I don’t recall him saying he was ever in a combat situation.
However, the story I remember most about him was an experience he did have while serving.
He and some buddies were out drinking one night at a naval base and somehow the MPs were called. Boots had borrowed a car, I think, but he was driving and decided to rush back to the base to avoid the police.
Well, he was drunk, approached the gate too fast and drove through the guard house. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt, but he had to spend six months in the brig.
During that time, he lived on bologna sandwiches primarily, just about every day.
He got sick of it, but he was a big man and needed to eat.
After awhile, all he could think about was a big T-bone steak, and how much he wanted one, would give anything for it.
So when he finally got out, that very night he went to a restaurant and ordered the largest T-bone steak they had, and very rare.
When it was served, he was waiting, mouth watering, fork and knife in hand.
He sat and stared at it, and stared at it, a dream come true. And then it hit him.
He didn’t want it. The sight of it was not appetizing at all.
But what Boots did want was, yes, a bologna sandwich.
What Boots learned, he said, was the fact it was never about the T-bone in the first place. It was about having a dream to help him get through a tough ordeal.
