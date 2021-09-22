Don't you hate it when a good television show suddenly becomes unwatchable?
You know what I'm talking about. The show starts out strong with a good, likable cast, believable performances and an impressive, sometimes even thought-provoking narrative. Then, after a year or two on the air, the plot suddenly becomes nonsensical and the characters who were once fun to watch become unlikable.
Now I will concede that it is quite difficult to find anything of quality on television anymore.
But occasionally a good show will come around that grabs your attention, and you end up watching it from start to finish.
A few recent examples that come to mind are "Breaking Bad," and it's still exceptional prequel, "Better Call Saul." A decade or so ago, millions of us were engrossed by "Lost," a wild science fiction/mystery/drama that started out strong, but ultimately came unraveled in its final season after failing to answer the many questions raised by its mythology.
In terms of more recent programming, "The Walking Dead" started off exceptionally strong a decade ago, but now in its 11th and presumably final season, has limped along without much life. Of course, it never helps when the actor who portrays the main character in your television show leaves, which is what happened with "The Walking Dead."
Or, with the case of its spinoff series, "Fear the Walking Dead," another good way to alienate your fan base is to kill off the entire cast from season one, and replace them with unlikable, boorish and almost cartoon-like characters. The lone exception, of course, being the still popular Morgan Jones character.
Anyhow, when a good television show goes bad, you normally see not only a decline in writing and ratings, but also IQ levels. In other words, once intelligent characters suddenly start saying and doing really dumb things.
At this point, you are probably wondering where I'm going with this prolonged rambling.
Well, I actually have a point, or at least I think I do.
And that point would be suddenly real life seems to be imitating fiction.
Ever since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, it seems like once intelligent people are no longer saying or doing the smartest of things.
The collective IQ level of the general populace seems to have fallen.
People are now seemingly willing to believe anything that a bad politician or other bad actors will say.
At times, I have to stop and roll my eyes at some of the things people are saying.
It's like I'm stuck in one of those television shows where once smart people start saying and doing really stupid things.
Common sense, as I often like to say, has all but fallen by the wayside in the year 2021.
People are willing nowadays to believe just about anything they hear or read, particularly on social media. And fact checking and fact checkers are seemingly non-existent.
Then you have those individuals who want to rewrite history, which I find to be a truly perplexing phenomenon.
I don't know about you, but common sense dictates that history and history books shouldn't change.
Obviously, a lot of this can be chalked up to bad politics, and the deep political divide in America.
Maybe a large portion of our nation's population has become numb to the past 19 months or so. A pandemic can do that.
It's like we are all stuck in a once good television show that is now suffering from bad story telling, characters making perplexing decisions and baffling plot twists.
I know there are a lot of people out there who are expecting a return to normal.
We'll see. It has certainly been a strange 19 months or so. I would hope that we could see a course correction in our story. But everyone, including our elected leaders, will need to start making better decisions again in order for that to occur. And so far, there is no indication of that occurring in Washington.
But for now, if 2020 and 2021 were a TV show, our ratings would certainly be tanking.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
