The row of creamy white hardbound books hold centuries of knowledge. Residing on a shelf in a hallway hub, there is easy access to the pages for those seeking information, education or an afternoon of entertainment.
From “A” to “W-X-Y-Z,” the 18 volumes speak of presidents, foreign countries, wildlife and wars. Thousands of facts know no boundaries. From West Virginia to Washington to countries beyond the vast oceans, one travels the world via page flips on a Sunday afternoon.
For a coal mining family with five kids, the set of encyclopedias is a big investment. Books such as these are expensive. My parents look longterm, and realize their value will be lifelong and limitless.
•••
I ask a random question spurred by NBC Nightly News. With no cable on our country mountain, it is the only channel we receive somewhat reliably. (If the weather was good there was a chance of catching tidbits of ABC out of Oak Hill, but that was always hit and miss.)
Instead of answering my question, Dad gives me his standard response: “Look it up.”
Dutifully I walk from kitchen to hallway and grab the appropriate encyclopedia volume. In minutes I have my answer — discovered on my own with no help from adults.
Enthusiastically I share my newfound knowledge.
It’s primitive Google, a means of learning decades before the internet was a household staple.
•••
Volumes “A” and “D” are well-worn.
It’s a random afternoon and the TV is not working. On this day I grab “D” to pass the time.
A storm has ripped down a tree branch, which has taken out the ladder wire from the house to the top of the mountain. It’s not a big deal when the television goes down. We look elsewhere for enjoyment.
In seconds the sought-after pages are before me.
“Dogs,” the caption reads. I lovingly look at the colorful pages of hounds and house pets. In this pre-technology era, I don’t need video games or Netflix to pass the time.
I learn about the curious Pekinese, various spaniels, and my soon-to-be-favorite dog, the German shepherd.
After completing my hour of dog discovery, I learn the brothers have not yet “walked the line” to repair the cable with a handy roll of black electrical tape.
No big deal. I pull out “A” and my curious mind engages once again.
“Animals” — oh my!
Settling into a hallway nook, storm and television troubles are forgotten. Elephants and giraffes are my new best friends.
•••
I am writing about crime when news clerk Ginger Boyles pops her head in my office. She is cleaning and organizing “the room,” and needs to know what I want to do with the encyclopedias.
In this writing, I call it “the room” only because its name varies with each reporter and their years of service at the paper. Old-timers call it “the morgue,” mid-termers refer to it as “the fax room,” and newbies say “the library.”
It contains a mix of old newspapers, reference books, microfilm, a hodgepodge of “someday-we’ll-need-it” items and — hence the one name — the fax machine.
For days, Ginger has been tossing dusty and unused items while fellow colleagues cheered. “Can the encyclopedias go?” she asks.
A hollow feeling invades my stomach.
It’s been ages since any book was cracked, yet the thought of removing the encyclopedias seems like print-era blasphemy.
The giant atlas on a metal stand is another contender for the chopping block. My mind races back to my early reporting days when the book was frequently used by writers and editors to fact-check the spelling of locations.
I know the words I should say — “get rid of them” — but I am physically incapable of speaking them. Instead, I choose to opt out.
“Let’s just pause on those for the moment,” I reply.
•••
I am sentimentally attached to print. It’s probably no surprise coming from someone with a coffee mug that reads, “I love the smell of newsprint in the morning.”
While I relish the ease and efficiency of the internet age, there is something about cracking open a book that brings a warm feeling and wash of remembrances from childhood afternoons.
Poking my nose in the fax room, the sight of newspapers, blue books and old city directories brings a sense of calm on an otherwise frazzled news day.
I am reminded of a conversation with veteran photographer and newspaperman the late Mel Grubb. During an afternoon chat before his death, Mel regales me with stories of the old days at the Daily Telegraph when the office was located on Bland Street.
Mel tells me how the publication of each day’s edition was an event, and folks would gather in the office during the evening hours as the pages went “off the floor.” As with many significant occasions, alcohol was sometimes involved.
Some staffers in those days apparently hid beverages of choice in various locations in the newsroom. I laugh out loud when he reveals one well-known figure concealed his liquor behind a West Virginia Blue Book. The rationale was that no one would ever find it there.
•••
I walk over to the shelf of blue books and pull out a few copies. Thankfully, I find only dust and no booze.
A few feet away, the large, stately atlas maintains her post as guardian of reference books from long ago.
Yes, we need space. But it strikes me that icons of the past also deserve an opportunity to share their stories from eras gone by.
Some items have earned their place in history, and our library.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.