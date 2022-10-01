As the crescendo of rain falls around us and makes for an uncomfortable day, all around Four Seasons Country the “40-somethings” and above recall another late September storm that caused havoc on an even greater scale. As we review the devastation caused thus far by Hurricane Ian, we are generally being spared the brunt of the storm. The shelter of our wonderful mountains almost always plays a part in our safety.
Even those towering sentinels of strength Hurricane Hugo got everyone’s attention when it barreled up the East Coast, hitting the U.S. mainland as a category-5 storm, which is the most powerful (sustained winds of 157 miles per hour). Ian almost made the cut, hitting the west coast of Florida at 155. In fact, Ian tied for the fifth-most powerful hurricane to come ashore.
In the early fall of 1989 when Hugo hit the southern tip of America, many of us wondered how much damage would be done. For those who (like me) faithfully turned to the Weather Channel for tropical storm news, there was little comfort. Evidently, Hugo at its most powerful was nearly 400 miles wide, big enough to span all or a major portion of several states.
Still, there was some comfort. We knew the mountains would stop that storm. After all, that is one of the most important blessings of living in the Appalachian Mountains. The mid-Atlantic mountains provide a tree-lined cushion.
Yet, Hugo pushed on through Georgia and then battered the Carolinas. Of course, that would be the end of it, as we all knew. Then Hugo pounded Charlotte, North Carolina, which is when we wondered when it was going to stop.
Well, it didn’t stop. Up past Fancy Gap Hugo roared. The wind picked up and the rain came down and we had a real hurricane on our hands. Mercer County, Tazewell, County, McDowell County and all around that day turned schools out early as the wind whipped power line like kite strings and trees waved like poms at a football game — no time for games that week!
Lights flickered and no matter where we were, the roaring was all around us. Phone lines went down everywhere. The Chamber of Commerce here in Bluefield was without communication, for instance. College Avenue looked like an obstacle course when the storm passed. Trees and shrubs littered the roads and yards. It looked the end of a horrible parade with all the trimmings scattered from “here to yonder” as the country folk say.
Craig Hammond, who was on the City Board here in Bluefield, was quoted as saying he believed the city street and maintenance crews used more overtime to clean up the mess than for any previous weather-related problem in the city’s history.
Storm surges are the greatest danger for most of these destructive winds and Wednesday was no exception, as 12-foot high walls of water pounded Florida’s Gulf Coast in several areas. Can you imagine a swirling wall of water some two feet higher than a basketball goal crashing into your home or perhaps slamming over your vehicle? Weather experts say the force of that water is akin to having an SUV hitting you at a speed of about 40 miles per hour and each wave brings the same force, just boom-boom-boom, over and over until the storm passes.
In case you might be wondering if such weather wonders will increase in the future, a host of experts say “yes.” Since the mid-1970s, ocean temperature in the south Atlantic has risen by about 3 degrees. This “bathtub warm” water is the perfect engine to drive powerful storms and it has never had more energy than at the present time. Therefore, it is likely that an increase in these multi-billion-dollar destroyers is coming.
There may be years when there are virtually no major storms and some seasons with one or two. Still, the future does look ominous for the East Coast and Gulf Coast. At the time of the devastation, the destruction can be minimal but often the waste is widespread and almost total. For example, the entire island of Cuba was without power after Ian came and went. Much of Puerto Rico was completely under water.
As the governor of Florida noted, the effects of these big storms will last at least days, but some may linger for weeks or months and even years. Many citizens were talking about rebuilding from storms as long ago as five years. It is not just the construction but the money. Some people simply do not have the funds to build back. Businesses usually rebound but a sizeable number simply close and do not reopen.
Oh, and one more thing — hurricane season officially lasts until November.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.