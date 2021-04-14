When I pulled into the parking lot, the first thing that caught my attention was the fact that it was almost empty. Few, if any vehicles, were in sight.
This wasn’t a good first sign. As I entered the building, I quickly realized that no one was waiting in line in front of me. In fact, there was no line. And the poll workers were not visible, at least not initially. For a second, I wondered whether or not I was voting in the correct location.
Soon a lady, another woman and a man walked my way, apologizing in the process. She said they were watching ducks outside of the window that were trying to walk across the road.
That was another indicator that this particular election was off to a painfully slow start.
Democracy in action in the year of COVID?
I quickly engaged the woman in conversation, asking something along the lines of, “how is voting going. Is it slow?”
“You’re number 11,” she responded.
Number 11? Wow. An election where only 11 people had voted so far. In a community where hundreds live.
Yes, it must be another case of a COVID disruption, I thought to myself. Or maybe everybody voted by mail?
•••
Unfortunately, the pandemic has exacerbated an already chronic problem.
Even before the term COVID-19 became a part of our everyday vocabulary, fewer people were voting and even fewer were communicating the old-fashioned way, also known as face-to-face.
Once the plague arrived, even more made social media, Zoom conferences and other virtual formats their primary form of communication. Some were even afraid to leave their homes at the height of the pandemic, which meant they had little to no in-person contact or communication with their neighbors, friends and family members.
Things are getting a little better now. People are eating again inside of restaurants. More folks are returning to movie theaters. And shopping centers and department stores are once again packed with customers. This as some in Washington continue to suggest that a digital vaccine passport may be necessary before we as a nation are allowed to enter restaurants, movie theaters and malls again.
What a peculiar suggestion considering that many folks in rural America have already returned to their daily routines. We eat out at restaurants. We shop at local department stores and malls. We work in our offices.
Still, we are less likely to engage our neighbors in face-to-face conversations today than we were prior to the pandemic. Mask mandates are still in place, which makes it easier for those of us who are still wearing masks to get in and out of department stores and grocery stores with a level of incognito.
Simply put it is easier to avoid conversations with others at the local grocery store when you are wearing a mask and they are wearing a mask.
What a strange world we are living in. Whoever would have dreamed of a period of time when we walked around in public with cloth masks over our faces? Or when bad politicians would dare to suggest that we couldn’t enter a store or restaurant without some type of digital passport?
It may no longer be 2020, but the year 2021 is proving to be just as outlandish.
Now, thanks to all of the craziness of the past 13 months or so, fewer people are casting ballots in person on election day.
On this particular day, I was number 11. But the good news is that after I voted, and walked out of the near empty building, another car was pulling into the parking lot.
An elderly gentleman who was driving a pickup truck quickly made eye contact with me and waved as he pulled into the parking lot. I think he, too, was glad to see that someone else was leaving the voting booth, particularly considering the fact that the parking lot was still empty.
I waved back and smiled with the realization that I was no longer number 11. I would soon become number 12. Someone else was getting ready to vote.
It was another small step on that long road back to normalcy. At least for 12 of us.
For those who no longer vote, but still have enough free time to complain about politics on Facebook, I leave you with this simple warning. By not voting, you are only contributing to the problem.
When we don’t vote, we have no control or say over the future of our nation, state, cities and towns.
A return to normalcy should also mean a return to local polling booths when the next election cycle rolls around.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
