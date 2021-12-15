I’m not the type of person who takes kindly to being asked to do something that I don’t agree with or do not feel comfortable in doing.
You know what I’m talking about — that inner voice in your head that screams “don’t do it,” whatever that “it” may be.
So when people tell me I need to be politically correct, or to refrain from criticizing an elected official who isn’t doing his or her job, I normally don’t respond well.
Lately I’ve been annoyed by commercials telling me that I need to pick up the telephone and call politician A or politician B and tell them what a great job they are doing.
Really? After all we’ve been through in America over the past two years, I can’t think of a single politician who merits a thank you phone call.
Nope. Most politicians — both Democrats and Republicans — have earned their fair share of criticism over the past two years, and some more so than others.
Most folks I talk to are not happy with how things have been handled during our now 19-month-old pandemic.
If I go through the trouble of picking up the telephone and calling a Washington lawmaker, I don’t think I’m going to be thanking them for a job well done. Far from it. Instead I will point out everything that has been done wrong over the past two years, and how lawmaker A or lawmaker B disappointed their constituents back home.
So no, despite how many of those commercials I see, I’m not going to pick up the phone and applaud a lawmaker because he or she voted a certain way on a certain issue.
•••
Nowadays, it is getting harder for reporters to have one-on-one interviews with lawmakers. I think they realize that their constituents back home aren’t happy with how things are going in Washington, and often hope to avoid tough questions.
It wasn’t always like that.
I have memories from years ago of enjoying just casual conversations with prominent lawmakers.
Two old-school Democrats come to mind.
I probably had a good number of conversations years ago with Nick Joe Rahall, a Democrat who represented West Virginia’s Third Congressional District for nearly three decades in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rahall had a good memory, and never forgot my name. I appreciated that. He also knew anytime I was calling it was normally to discuss an issue relative to Mercer and McDowell counties.
Another politician who proved to be accessible was Gov. Bob Wise. I recall on one occasion where he and I had a long, casual conversation, in downtown Welch. Sure it started out as an interview at first, but it was also just two people chatting in a casual setting. It’s not every day that you get to shoot the proverbial breeze with a governor on the streets of downtown Welch.
Back in the day West Virginia was a heavily Democratic state, and most of the politicians I interacted with as part of my daily job were Democrats.
Tim Kaine also was accessible for a period of time when he was governor of Virginia, and I remember working on a story years ago where we were able to get Kaine as governor of Virginia and Joe Manchin as governor of West Virginia together for a singular interview and photo op to celebrate the completion of a long-planned 765Kv electrical system upgrade in the region.
Recently, I was reminded of a story I wrote years ago that resulted in a somewhat angry phone call to the newsroom from then Gov. Joe Manchin. I don’t remember all of the specifics of that phone call, other than the fact that Manchin wasn’t very happy about an article that was critical of turnpike tolls.
Flash forward to today. Some things have changed, but others haven’t.
Turnpike tolls are still a problem for area residents, and still worthy of editorial critique. West Virginia is no longer a heavily Democratic state. It’s now a heavily Republican state with Manchin being the last Democrat standing on the statewide level.
Manchin is not as easily accessible now. In fact, getting a one-on-one interview with the senior West Virginia senator is difficult.
I know with COVID it’s not easy for lawmakers to make regular visits to newspapers like they did in the past, but telephone interviews are still easy to do.
The last time I spoke to Tim Kaine was on the telephone back in 2016, after he was selected as Hillary Clinton’s running mate for her 2016 presidential bid. It was a quick and cordial phone call he made to the newsroom while traveling through the Southwest Virginia region. During that phone call, Kaine recalled an earlier visit to the newsroom where he had a lengthy discussion about the region’s prescription drug-abuse crisis with me and Editor Samantha Perry,
The other Charles in the newsroom, we call him “Charlie,” has been able to participate in regular media calls with U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., which is certainly helpful. Most of us have also done in-person and telephone interviews with Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith, who is easy to work with.
I also understand that Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller is scheduled to host a round-table discussion this evening in Princeton on how the community is recovering from the pandemic. She is one lawmaker who I have not yet met in person.
I, and other reporters, are always ready and willing to talk to any lawmaker or elected official. Still, I’m not going to pick up the telephone after work and say “thank you” to a lawmaker just because some commercial paid for by some political action committee is telling me to do so.
Nope. I won’t do that. And I don’t know a lot of people that will.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
