Almost three years ago today, I traveled to Fayette County with photographer Eric DiNovo to cover the 24th World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. The day was hot and dry as we tracked down Troop 1 from Princeton, which wasn’t easy among the thousands of Scouts running all over the place.
The Scouts were there to meet with their international brethren and learn about other nation’s traditions and new things appearing around the globe. International cuisine was available at many tents representing other countries. Other displays offered upcoming trends.
One tent offered a snack food featuring flavors ranging from ranch to barbecue. I was expecting to see varieties of peanuts or some alternative to popcorn, but I was wrong.
It was a food I buy all the time, but not for myself. I buy it for my tarantula and scorpion.
The display was offering different flavors of crickets. And, no, I didn’t try any.
Last Sunday, the Daily Telegraph’s Lifestyles page featured a story about business startups working to make crickets, beetles, grubs and other insects an acceptable food choice. Now I’ll admit that the idea has some logic behind it. Insects are plentiful and they’re good protein. You can farm a lot of them with minimum space and a lot less water than cows and other livestock require, and some cultures consider them a delicacy. I’ve seen exotic canned goods such as chocolate-covered ants and heard of snacks called honeyed locusts.
We also have to remember that food readily available in grocery stores doesn’t start out looking all that appetizing. For instance, live shrimp remind me a lot of mosquito nymphs wiggling around in stagnant water. Lobsters and crayfish can look pretty disgusting when they’re alive. And creatures like octopus and squid look even worse. One time a Japanese woman visiting Mercer County schools showed students a snack food you can get in vending machines all over that country: a little squid complete to tentacles.
I’m sure that snack food would last a long time here in America: nobody would eat it.
Now, I’ll admit that I’ve eaten little squids. They featured in some pasta I ate at an Italian restaurant in Charlotte. I ate most of them– and they were tasty – because nobody else in my family would eat them except for my sister’s father-in-law. As for my nephews, it was more proof that their Unk was kind of nutty.
I’ll try squid, but I’m still hesitant about crickets. I can’t quite get past the idea that crickets and mealworms are tarantula and lizard food. Yes, it’s possible to get crickets with ranch, queso cheese or barbecue flavors, but they’re still bugs. I’ll try them if I’m doing a story or on a dare, but I’m not ready to put them on pizzas or in tacos. That’s not happening just yet.
The Lifestyles story mentioned that insect-based feed is being used to raise farm fish and chickens, and I think that’s all right. Fish and chickens eat bugs and grubs already and we don’t have to watch the bugs being eaten.
American attitudes about bugs will have to change a lot before we start seeing bags of salt-and-vinegar crickets and ranch-flavored mealworms next to the potato chips and pork rinds in the grocery stores’ snack food aisles. I wonder what the bags would look like. Would we see smiling crickets dressed up in costumes? Maybe we could see bags of cheddar cheese “Crunch Grubs” for sale?
Well, if I see them, they’re not ending up in my shopping cart just yet. I’ll try a little sample and try not to think about my tarantula catching and eating one. Maybe I could get past the crawly image. Maybe queso cheese crickets would actually taste good. If I do, those bugs better be crunchy like popcorn or cheese puffs. If they’re still soft and squishy, then forget it. I’ll let somebody else explore that new snack frontier.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
