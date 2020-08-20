An important date in world history is coming up this month, and I’m hoping to talk with folks who remember it. I was lucky last year to meet a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, and now I’m hoping to speak with at least one person who remembers VJ Day, the official end of World War II.
VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, was the day when the American people learned that Japan would surrender to the Allies. The United States, Great Britain, France and other nationals had celebrated VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, on May 8, 1945, when Germany surrendered unconditionally to the Allies. Japan held out after its ally, Nazi Germany, had given up the fight, but surrendered after two atomic bombs were dropped.
Americans learned on Aug. 14, 1945 that Japan was going to surrender. Victory Over Japan, VJ Day, would be officially celebrated in the United States on Sept. 2, 1945, the day the surrender documents were signed aboard the U.S.S Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
This marked the conclusion of World War II. Parades and other celebrations were held all over the nation. The surrender and the resulting celebrations released a huge amount of tension that was gripping the people at home and all the men and women serving overseas. Up until the last moment, nobody was sure if Japan would surrender.
Out in the Pacific Theater of Operations, the Allies were planning Operation Downfall, the invasion of the Japanese home islands. Military historians says that if Downfall had taken place, it would have been the largest amphibious invasion in history; in other words, that operation would have been even bigger than Operation Overlord, the invasion of Europe, on June 6, 1944.
I remember talking to the late Mel Grubb, who shot many an aerial photograph that graced the front of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, about his service during World War II. He was serving in the Pacific Theater, and he clearly remembered the day when he heard that Japan had surrendered. Mel and his comrades were training for the invasion of Japan when they heard the news, and it was a joyous occasion.
America’s forces had already experienced fanatical resistance and heavy casualities when invading the islands of Okinawa and Iwo Jima. Soldiers and Marines had to battle dug-in enemy defenders ready to fight until the last man. Pilots flying suicide planes, the dreaded kamakizes, had crashed into Navy ships. The Japanese had even deployed a special rocket suicide plane packed with high explosives.
Planners were expecting huge causalities when American and Allied forces reached Japan’s shores. Hundreds of kamakizes were expected, and even the civilian population was expected to fight to the death. Japan’s military leaders were determined to fight on, and even attempted a coupe when the emperor decided that Japan had no choice but to surrender.
I’ve seen photographs and watched newsreels of VJ Day celebrations, but I wonder how that momentous event was celebrated in southern West Virginia or Southwest Virginia. We couldn’t have had the huge crowds seen in New York City or other big cities, but surely the relief and joy resulted in local people remembering that day. I’m hoping there are still people around here who remember hearing the news and how everyone reacted when they heard it.
I’ve interviewed more than one World War II veteran, but I’ve also spoken to people who served here at home. I’m sure there are people still around who were children when they saw the announcement of VJ Day on the Daily Telegraph’s front page or heard the news over the radio. For instance, my dad could remember when Pearl Harbor was bombed. He was in elementary school then, and his teacher sent him out to get a newspaper when word of the bombing of Hawaii reached the public. Mom remembers, and still possesses, a dog tag that was issued to her and other children. This was done in case Germany managed to bomb mainland America.
I’m hoping to find people who remember the day World War II ended. Veterans are telling their stories, so the stories of the day when that global war ended should be preserved, too.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
