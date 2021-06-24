I’m still amazed by what cute puppies and kittens can accomplish. When editor Samantha Perry suggested a puppy and kitten season story last week, I was expecting a weekend feature that would get a few views. I was way off target with the few views part. As of Monday, the story had gotten more than 10,000 hits on our website and stayed the lead item most of the day.
When I started the story, I called around the area’s animal shelters and soon learned about some abandoned puppies the McDowell County Humane Society had received at its shelter. The seven mixed-breed pups had been left in a cardboard box alongside a road. They were only about 3 weeks old, and likely wouldn’t have lasted long if a home health worker had not found them.
Well, I told photographer Jessica Nuzzo about the litter and she drove down to McDowell County for some pictures. She came back with some pups looking over a safety gate. They had that classic sad “Take me home?” look in their eyes. And I wouldn’t have minded taking one home if I could have kept one.
The litter season story was only the latest animal story I’ve written. More than one person has remarked that I’ve become the Telegraph’s animal correspondent. I shrugged at the notion because animal stories do seem to come my way, but then some adventurous cows decided to visit Bluefield.
I was working the evening shift when I heard calls about cows along railroad tracks. They seemed to be coming from somewhere out in Mercer County’s more rural areas and kept listening, but then I called Mercer County 911 to do a regular check. Was anything happening that evening? Yes, cows were walking along the railroad tracks and Bluefield police and firefighters were trying to wrangle them. Where was this happening? Almost right behind the Daily Telegraph building.
A scramble up an embankment revealed a line of police cruisers and glimpses of cows. I later learned that Norfolk Southern Railroad had stopped trains until the cows could be apprehended. The big concern was that the cows could get on Bluefield Avenue and become a traffic hazard. Hitting a deer is bad enough, but hitting a 1,000 to 1,200-pound cow is even worse. I don’t think the trains really had anything to worry about. One of those huge locomotives hitting a cow would be like my car running over a chipmunk, but nobody wanted to see those cows get hurt or worse.
I watched the scene from a side road near Bluefield State College. Corralling cattle isn’t what police and firefighters normally do, but they were patient and able to get the cows aboard a trailer. The cows were soon returned to their owner. Apparently, they had slipped through a damaged fence in the Hurricane Ridge area and managed to trot over the mountains and through the woods all the way to Bluefield. Now, I’ve seen deer and wild turkeys when I hike in Glenwood and other areas, but I’ve never encountered cows. If I did, I’d wonder whether I had somehow wandered onto private property or if those cows were escapees on the run.
I think the biggest animals I’ve ever encountered in the course of my work are buffalo. There was a herd down in Monroe County, if I’m remembering correctly, and I drove down to do a story about them. I rode out in a pickup truck to see the beasts, and they were an awesome sight. Even their loud breathing was awesome. And then I was told that the herd’s huge bull buffalo could jump over our pickup if he wanted to do it. I suddenly felt like I was riding in a shoe box.
Animal stories are often amusing and sometimes tragic, but they’re never boring. I suspect that more will come my way as the years go by. Hopefully, they will be stories involving things like cute puppies and kitten, and not an alligator found swimming in a local lake.
I will admit, however, that would be a cool story to cover.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
