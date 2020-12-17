I am absolutely amazed by the hypocrisy of the liberal media and the liberal socialist Democrats.
I listened to one of the early morning NBC shows, actually my wife had it there as I wouldn’t lower myself to tune to their bias. The show was talking about the reluctance of the American people to take the COVID vaccine.
They were wringing their hands and talking about how even 50 percent of the nurses were afraid or reluctant to take the vaccine to go along with 50 percent of the American people.
Why should these liberals be so concerned? After all they, the liberal media and the liberal Democrats, have spent the last 9 months, pre-election, belittling, berating everything Trump including Operation Warp Speed which was assembled to develop the vaccine.
One democrat Governor actually said that the vaccine couldn’t come into his state until it was approved by an outside agency. This fear mongering has had it’s effect with the people, we elected an inept president and many are afraid or distrustful of the vaccine.
But amazingly the only thing that has changed is that a democrat is president-elect and they are in favor of the vaccine. The same vaccine that Trump said for months would be available this year to the scoffing of all the liberals. I bet he will not get any credit.
Alan Webb, Princeton
