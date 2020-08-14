On July 27, my mother’s COVID-19 test came back positive at the Princeton Health Care Center. I was floored. I visited my mom that Monday before she was transferred to the section of the nursing home designated for quarantining coronavirus-positive residents. I returned home and immediately contacted family and friends near and wide. Prayer requests were given in my mother’s name locally and as far away as Pennsylvania and Texas. It worked! So far mom’s symptoms have been mild.
Mom’s roommates haven’t been as fortunate. Her first roommate passed during their first shared night of quarantine. Mom’s second roommate was one of the 16 transported to an outside medical facility. My thoughts are with her daily during window visits with mom. During these visits, the struggles of the PHCC staff as they provide care to those most vulnerable are evident. As the days pass, I witness the stress and fatigue taking its toll. And yet everyone continues to be courteous and kind. Mere words can’t express my gratitude for the staff at PHCC, or my admiration of their dedication for what they are doing.
During any crisis that has challenged Americans, we have united our efforts and conquered any obstacle. Today, many of our citizens have overcome difficulty where our local, state and federal representatives have failed. A lack of public unity and coordinated federal effort against COVID-19 has cost more than 159,000 American lives. It is disheartening that some continue to disseminate disinformation to gain a political advantage.
For example, five independent studies have proven that hydroxychloroquine is not effective fighting COVID-19. The FDA nullified its agreement to allow the medicine to be used in emergencies against the virus in mid-June. Our top health experts, Fauci and Birx, and others insist hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work and can cause adverse heart problems if users aren’t closely monitored by a physician. And yet on August 4, Smokey Shott promoted a conspiracy faulting Twitter, Facebook and Google for removing a medically dangerous message by Frontline Doctors about hydroxychloroquine. If the data from Frontline Doctors was legitimate, why not submit it to the FDA and get the drug reinstated?
What Shott failed to share was that one of the spokespersons for Frontline Doctors is Dr. Stella Immanuel of Texas. She believes in hydroxychloroquine; and also space alien DNA is being used in medicine and witches practice “astral sex” where they transform their spirit into other people to have sex. Is this why the video was removed by social media, and not as Mr. Shott claims — to keep you from knowing the truth? I desire any drug to heal mom, and wish a prescription was immediately available to cure her regardless of the person recommending it. Hydroxychloroquine isn’t it.
On July 28, Mr. Shott wrote of Trump’s tax break favoring the rich, “But the rich don’t hide their money in mattresses; they spend it on things like homes, cars, boats, furniture, trips, food, household goods, etc. Purchasing these things promotes economic expansion.” Isn’t it safe to assume the rich can afford those things without a tax break? Smokey Shott failed to mention that more than 80 cents of every dollar of the tax break went to the rich. Less than 20 cents of every dollar went to the rest of us. Wouldn’t it have been more equitable if there would have been at least a 50/50 split? Almost certainly the middle class would have spent their tax savings on homes, cars, furniture, clothes, food, household goods, etc. Before COVID, consumers accounted for 70 percent of the U.S. economy.
I understand Trump is Shott’s choice. He has freedom of speech to twist or omit any fact he chooses to benefit the president until his disinformation harms someone. Please, I beg you Mr. Shott, stop jeopardizing your reader’s health. Contemplate the dark path you are taking to promote hydroxychloroquine to benefit Trump. Your words are dangerous and reckless.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
