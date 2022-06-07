There has been much talk in recent months about the possibility of a “hydrogen hub” for West Virginia. The project was officially announced earlier this year, although a location and other specific details have not yet been confirmed.
The project was recently addressed by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, during a virtual press conference with West Virginia media representatives.
Capito said everyone involved is working hard to bring such a facility to the Mountain State, which she called a “very exciting project.” In addition to federal lawmakers, Capito says the business, industry and education sectors are all working in support of the project.
The facility, which would be one of several regional hubs around the country, would be financed through $9.5 billion in federal dollars allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy by the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
But just what exactly is a hydrogen hub?
According to the earlier announcement from the WV Hydrogen Hub Working Group, it would be a “major energy producing facility tied in with end-use partners to create good-paying, long-term jobs” and lead in the advancement of the technology.
Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen atoms. The hydrogen reacts with oxygen across an electrochemical cell similar to that of a battery to produce electricity, water and small amounts of heat.
Capito believes West Virginia is the “perfect place” for such a project.
“We have the know-how, the technology to work in and around the energy industry,” she said. “We have some wide open spaces for a massive investment.”
In addition to Capito, the project also has the backing of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin has been promoting hydrogen as a clean energy source for several years.
It will be interesting to follow the progress of the hydrogen hub. Regardless of where it is ultimately located, the economic impact of a project of this size will be far-reaching.
As an energy producing state, the development appears to be a suitable fit for West Virginia.
