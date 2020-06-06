“Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” Of all the famed names crossing your newspaper pages or television broadcast screens or radio broadcasts this week, which one said it? None other than John F. Kennedy, some 58 years ago in an America quite different in many ways than we live in now.
After the murder of George Floyd and related events, there have been major protests in more than half a hundred cities from Los Angeles to Albany. It has been a jarring view of our country, a time to be thankful if we have not had problems ourselves and a time to be concerned for those who have. The saying goes, “If one is a slave then none are free.”
It is a strange and disturbing week plus, when the COVID-19 headlines have been replaced by stories from communities, towns, cities, states and nations from around the world voicing anger, frustration and just plain sadness about what happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota in slightly more than nine minutes last week.
One wonders what the late Hubert H. Humphrey, former U.S. Senator and later Vice President, 1964-68, under Lyndon B. Johnson would think of the situation. Students of politics who read this newspaper will know that Humphrey was hailed for his achievements as the youngest mayor in Minneapolis history. It was Humphrey, who, in 1948, set the Democratic National Convention on its collective ear with a ringing speech which supported the (truly) minority plank of the party.
Despite a host of warnings from within and without the party hierarchy, Humphrey went ahead with his remarks, refusing to believe as he had been told, that he would “sacrifice a brilliant career for a crackpot crusade.”
Humphrey had been willing to take chances before. He won the Minneapolis mayoral race at age 37 and engineered the first Fair Employment Practices ordinance in the United States. In addition, it was also clear that he was laboring to erase the city’s image – in the eyes of some – as “the anti-Semitism Capital of America.”
It was a time when racism was, if not the law of the land, the driving force in many parts of it. Fully six years before the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Brown vs. Board of Education that separation and segregation in the schools was wrong, the rising politician was willing to work for change and not afraid to stand up to the political leaders of the day. Knowing that he would be pilloried in the eyes of many, he still had the courage to talk on behalf of the less fortunate.
His words, spoken more than 70 years ago, may sound to some as if they were uttered Thursday in Houston at Floyd’s funeral. At a time when lynchings were still happening – the last one publicly recorded was in 1981 – Humphrey was bold enough to say that “to those who say this bill is an infringement on states’ rights – I say this – the time has arrived for the Democratic party to get out of the shadow of states’ rights and walk forthrightly into the bright sunshine of human rights.
He challenged his own party – and remember that from the 1860s until the early 1930s it was the Republican party which had been recognized as the party which supported African-American rights beginning with Abraham Lincoln, the Emancipation Proclamation, the Civil War and the official end of slavery – not to turn back from the path set plainly before it. He went on to say that path had already led Americans through many valleys of the shadows of death and pleaded with the delegates to “recall those who were left on the path of American freedom.”
Humphrey concluded the great oration by exhorting the audience, “To those who say we are rushing this issue of civil rights, I say to them, we are one hundred and seventy-two years too late.”
As you may recall, a host of delegates from below the Mason-Dixon line not only were not impressed but incensed. They walked out of the convention, split from the party, and formed the “Dixiecrat” group which nominated Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina to run for president. Four states groups left the hall and that November, those were the only four states that Thurmond carried in the general election.
It took another generation but by 1965, Johnson with Humphrey behind him was able to sign the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. Not the solution to the problem but nevertheless, the first truly major national civil rights legislation in a century.
If Humphrey could return for a day, he might stand again and say once again, “Our land is now more than ever, the last best hope on earth. I know that we can – know that we shall – begin here the fuller richer realization of that hope – the promise – of a land where all men are truly free and equal.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
