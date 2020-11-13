It’s amazing how human beings are quick to judge others, often without the benefit of the facts and turning a blind eye toward their own lives and families.
But as we all know, it sure is easy to cast stones.
One stone I cast was when I was waiting for new tires to be installed on my truck in Richmond and a fellow in the waiting room struck up a conversation.
Anytime anyone opens a conversation by saying, “I told Ricki Lake and I’ll tell you,” well, you can’t help but listen.
Ricki Lake at that time had a Jerry Springer style talk show. You know the ones, where they bring people in who don’t mind exposing what should be embarrassing things in their lives just to go to New York or wherever and be on TV.
Never mind they are being used, often intentionally riled up to create drama for entertainment. This man, who was probably in his mid-40s, seemed proud of the story and his appearance on the show, though.
Here’s what happened.
It seems his 13-year-old daughter found herself, through the Internet of course, entangled with a 40-year-old man. An age difference of that proportion may be acceptable later in life (after all, we have a president whose wife is almost that many years younger than he is), but not for a 13-year-old minor.
When this guy learned of his daughter’s infatuation with the man, which had led to them actually meeting and proclaiming their love for each other, he protested.
But his daughter would not listen. She was “in love.”
So they began some sort of courtship, with the father on board, apparently supervising their meetings.
Yep, this was a bit unusual.
Somehow, some way, the story found its way to the producers of the Ricki Lake show (he may have called in to present his case) and the man was approached about the whole family coming to New York City and being on the show, all expenses paid.
Of course, the starstruck family quickly accepted the offer and a few weeks later off they went.
“Now, none of the rest had ever been to New York,” he said. “But I had been there once, so I had to show them all the ropes.”
I didn’t ask him what those “ropes” were. I really didn’t want to know. In fact, I never said a word the whole time so it was not technically a conversation.
But they were on the show, and the man said there were some harsh words exchanged between the boyfriend and his wife, but he saw himself as too sophisticated to engage in an argument on national TV.
“I just leaned back in my chair and let them go at it,” he said, leaning back in his chair in the waiting room, apparently reenacting what happened on the show, including a tilted head and look of superiority.
After a solid 20 minutes of listening to him, he finally ended his story with how the audience loved him and his family and he was hoping for a call to be on another show. But it had been several months and no call.
I almost asked him if his daughter was still seeing the dude, but the better part of my impulse control stopped me.
Good timing too because my tires were on and I quickly left, with him still sitting in the chair with his eyes closed, probably reliving the experience.
The better part of my impulse control did not stop me from feeling a bit of sympathy for the entire family.
When I thought about his story later, though, I wondered if anyone in my family had ever experienced anything that could make it to the Ricki Lake Show.
It didn’t take long to realize that, yes, there were a few things that would probably qualify.
Like the time Aunt Ebb tied up my sister’s kids when she was supposed to be babysitting them. She later locked a young misbehaving cousin in the closet prompting a long search and a lot of worry. Yep. Ricki Lake would have loved that.
And the time my mother picked what she thought was creasy greens and poisoned us. Lucky we survived. I could just see us tow-head kids on the show with the audience feeling sorry for those poor ignorant hillbilly youngin’s.
By gosh, one of my aunts married when she was 13. I have a cousin who had eight kids by the time she was 25.
You know what, maybe I shouldn’t have felt so uppity with that man after all.
Besides, I would love to know what happened to his daughter.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
