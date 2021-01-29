American history has documented many with influential voices. One notable American is evangelical Christian Billy Graham. A Wikipedia search confirms my belief. Biographers consider Graham “among the most influential Christian leaders” of the 20th century. Reverend Graham rejected racial segregation and insisted on racial integration during his “Crusades” that began in the early 50s. Based on research, Graham ministered to live audiences surpassing more than 210 million people in more than 185 countries and territories.
Dad never attended church with my mom, sister and me during my childhood. But when one of Billy Graham’s Crusades was televised, we all watched and listened. Graham’s staff reports more than 3.2 million Crusade followers responded to his call “to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior.” As of 2008, Graham’s lifetime audience reached 2.2 billion. He provided spiritual guidance and was the spiritual adviser for every president from Harry Truman to Barrack Obama. Graham used his influential voice to give status to presidents, disgrace to racial injustice and to promote decency.
James Warren Jones (Jim Jones) is remembered darkly and infamously in American history as the founder of Jonestown in Guyana. Reverend Jones is responsible for the Jonestown massacre. Until the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001, the 1978 Jonestown mass suicides represented the most deaths of a non-natural event in American history. The commune housed 918 members, 304 of them children. Jim Jones was a deeply flawed individual Wikipedia credits to his troubled childhood. Jones used his influential voice to convince his followers to commit a horrible act ending in a disturbing waste of human life. At his urging, followers drank cyanide-laced flavor-aid— mistakenly referred to as Kool-Aid, resulting in the mass suicide of almost everyone present.
Jean Clancey was a survivor of Jonestown. Decades later she remembered Jones’ followers during an interview, “The people were incredible — people who were capable of committing themselves to something outside of their own self-interests.” Laura Kohl, another former temple member added, “We — all of us — were doing the right things but in the wrong place with the wrong leader.”
In politics, no one has had a more influential voice in modern history than President Donald Trump. None of us can predict how history will document the violent incident executed upon our Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, or the influential voice that may or may not have caused the domestic terrorist attack on our democracy. We all saw the same events, but from a different perspective based on our political bias. Here are facts history writers will not be able to avoid: President Trump pursued his legal avenues in the courts with Republican and Democrat judges more than 60 times. Judges, including the Supreme Court of the United States, ruled against fraudulent election conspiracies, most often citing lack of evidence. William Barr said there was no widespread fraud that would change the election after his department (Department of Justice) conducted an investigation. President Trump and his lawyer conducted a call to a Georgian Republican official pressuring him to illegally find enough votes to overturn that state’s election. Protestors came to Washington at Trump’s behest; he tweeted, “Will be wild!” Trump gave a controversial speech near the Capitol, repeating one lie after another about a supposedly stolen election. Lies that were disproved by investigations, vote recounts and lost lawsuits. Our elected officials cowered inside the Capitol Building as rioters inflicted violence on police officers and chanted, “Hang, Mike Pence!” Five people are dead as a result of the insurrection.
Will history remember President Trump’s influential voice on January 6th akin to Graham’s Crusades? Or will it be likened to Laura Kohl’s description of Jonestown’s followers—“…in the wrong place with the wrong leader?”
Time will tell.
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield, Va.
