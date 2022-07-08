By Parmy Olson
Administrators at Oak Hill High School in Fayette County, West Virginia, are attuned to potential violence. If a student scrawls a threat on the bathroom wall about shooting someone, which happens in schools on occasion, staff will set up a mobile unit of metal detectors in the school’s yellow-brick entranceway. Since April, though, the metal detectors have been replaced by slimmer-looking scanners that use ultra-low frequency magnetic fields to scan students’ bags and pockets for weapons.
The detectors, sold by a publicly traded security company in Waltham, Massachusetts, called Evolv Technology Holdings, use algorithms that have been trained to identify any kind of gun or knife. If the machines do spot something, they will draw a box around an image of the suspected student and alert school officials. The system costs about $30,000 a year to use, according to Gary Hough, superintendent of the Fayette County school district.
“Students flow straight through it,” he said. “They understand what they have to do.”
In the wake of a steady increase of school shootings in the U.S., schools are eager to find ways to better protect their students, even as overall incidents of violence have dropped in the last two decades. But the steps they are taking risk reinforcing an unhealthy culture of surveillance without actually preventing violence.
“Hardening” is the lingo used by lawmakers and educators, who are adding metal detectors, armed security, high metal fences and bulletproof glass. And there is a lot of new technology available to buy: new types of weapons sensors, facial recognition software and even drones. Schools and colleges in the U.S. spent an estimated $3.1 billion on security products in 2021, compared with $2.7 billion in 2017, according to Omdia, a market research company.
The result: Schools are morphing into high-security facilities that increasingly resemble prisons.
You can argue that educators don’t have much choice. School shootings are becoming a fact of life and lawmakers have done little to limit access to guns. But among the huge volumes of literature on conducting risk assessments, there is little guidance on how schools should check that new surveillance tools are actually making a difference, researchers have said.
How does Oak Hill High measure the success of its new sensors? A lack of incidents, said Hough. The school’s old metal detector setup was slow and caused long lines that snaked out onto the sidewalks. The lines not only made students late, but also left them vulnerable to a potential attack, Hough said. He added, “I think success comes by making parents feel comfortable.”
Surveillance technology doesn’t address the underlying cause of school shootings, and there is little evidence that it protects children from violence. But it does soothe adults’ nerves. Hough, the Fayette County superintendent, recalled an incident in April when someone posted on Instagram a threat to kill the school principal. News of the threat spread quickly among his students.
Normally that would have prompted about half the school’s kids to stay at home on the request of their parents, he said. Not this time. Parents reminded one another on Facebook that the school had just installed Evolv’s cutting-edge scanners. The next day, nearly all the school’s 3,000 students turned up, according to Hough, who dismissed the notion that the scanners are a form of surveillance. “It was a very normal day.”
It is hard for schools to critically evaluate technology’s impact on well-being — something so difficult to measure outside of academic research — especially when children’s lives appear to be at stake. But the price of hardening schools won’t go away.
