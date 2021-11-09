There are still many questions that need to be answered following last week’s troubling revelation that the Mercer County Health Department had been administering incorrect vaccine booster dosages to area residents.
Folks were alarmed and rightfully so after West Virginia Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad announced the state was placing a temporary hold on vaccines at the Mercer County Health Department. Amjad said health officials had discovered that the health department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than half doses, which is the recommended dose by federal health officials.
Amjad called it a “lazy and dumb” mistake by the Mercer County Health Department, a rather damning statement in and of itself.
Local health professionals should have known the proper dosage to be administered, according to Amjad, adding anyone could have easily googled it.
Amjad said the full vaccine booster dose that area residents incorrectly received is not harmful, but could possibly cause a stronger side effect in some people than a half dose. At least one Daily Telegraph staffer who received the wrong dosage level was sick for a day-and-a-half, suffering a 103-degree temperature, sore throat and an arm swollen three times its normal size.
A team from the state Bureau of Public Health will be visiting the Mercer County Health Department today to find out why full doses of the Moderna booster were given to residents rather than a half dose, according to Amjad.
The Mercer County Board of Health also has called a special meeting for today to “discuss what happened and what the state’s recommendation will be after their Tuesday visit to the health department,” board member Stacey Hicks said.
For his part, Health Department Administrator Roger Topping told the Daily Telegraph that local health officials were never told directly by the state that the doses should be half doses.
“We made a mistake,” Topping said. “We erred, and we are owning up to that. We are sorry it happened. But we thought we were doing what we were supposed to do. To my knowledge, we never received a memo that was directing us to use half of the full dose.”
OK. But if anyone should know how to administer COVID-19 booster shots, it should be the county health department. Right? So Topping’s admission of the mistake doesn’t exactly inspire a lot confidence in the health department.
There are still many questions that need to be answered by the health department. Those questions include:
How many people seeking vaccine booster shots received the wrong dosage? We need an exact number here.
How many days, or weeks, did the health department administer incorrect booster dosages?
How did this happen, and why didn’t someone realize that the health department wasn’t administering the correct and recommended booster dosage level?
Should anyone who received the wrong dosage be worried or concerned?
Did the health department promptly notify everyone who received an incorrect dosage, and answer any questions or concerns they had? If not, then why?
When did the health department realize this mistake had been made, and why wasn’t the news media immediately contacted to help get the word out to those citizens who may have received the wrong dosage level?
What steps are being taken now to ensure that this and other mistakes don’t happen again?
What steps will the health department take today to restore public trust following this unfortunate blunder?
Will there be proper accountability for this mistake?
We need answers to these questions now. What went wrong? The public, and everyone who got the incorrect booster dosage shot, has a right know.
