Has it really been 20 years?
I remember July 8, 2001 very well. How can you forget a day like that?
I was in McDowell County visiting Mom that weekend, and had no idea what was heading our way.
I do remember waking up that morning to a lot of rain that was falling outside of the house in Anawalt. Of course, there isn’t anything unusual about rainfall here in the mountains during the summer months.
But this storm was different. The rain increased in intensity as the morning went on. Soon we were experiencing a torrential downpour.
Heavy rain isn’t unusual, of course, but on that fateful morning it didn’t stop or even slow down.
The rain just kept pouring. It was like one giant cloudburst that lasted for five hours.
It didn’t take long for me and Mom to realize that something bad was happening.
I remember walking over to my grandmother’s house, and looking down on the road below.
We were elevated above the creek on a dirt gravel road. Our neighbors below were not and the creek had already swollen into their yard. Soon the houses on the road below were almost entirely under water.
Early into the disaster, the electricity went off. And it wouldn’t be restored until several days later.
I remember us also, ironically, having no drinking water after the flood.
That’s right. The community water system went out or was cut off in the midst of the flood.
•••
The rain finally stopped by late afternoon, but the damage was already done.
The road leading to our community was blocked by high water and fallen trees on both ends.
The only way in and out of Anawalt on that day was either on foot near the railroad tracks or with a four-wheeler. I remember walking with my cousin Michael all the way to the downtown. What we saw was shocking.
Homes were completely underwater. Vehicles were floating downstream. Road signs were no longer visible.
The downtown itself appeared to be devastated. I recall seeing a giant river of water gushing out of the front facade of a structure that was once the town’s grocery store.
There were no ATV trails in the region back then, but plenty of people still had four-wheelers. And you had quite a few folks driving up and down the area near the railroad tracks on their four-wheelers on July 8, 2001.
I also remember seeing helicopters flying high above. Just like you would see in one of those big-budget disaster films.
Those helicopters were carrying members of the West Virginia National Guard, who were deployed to hard hit communities across McDowell County. The troops were mobilized on the same afternoon that the flood hit.
There was no way in or out of Anawalt on that particular day. Of course, as a newspaper reporter, I didn’t have to travel to the scene of the disaster on this particular day. I was already there.
Still the idea of seeing your childhood hometown all-but destroyed by ravaging flood waters was shocking.
It was a lot to take in.
Although 20 years has now passed, those images of homes, cars and even road signs under water are hard to forget.
We were located on higher ground, and were able to largely avoid widespread damage. Sure, I remember the car garages below being all but destroyed, but our homes were otherwise on higher ground. However, the small creek that meandered through my Uncle James’ backyard was now a giant, raging river.
Those of us who lived through the Great Flood of 2001 remember all of the hardship that followed in the hours, days, weeks and months after.
The road to recovery was a long and difficult process.
Some who lost their homes in the great flood opted not to rebuild, and simply relocated. Some moved to Mercer County, and others left the state.
But most decided to stay, and to rebuild, often near the same rivers, creeks and streams that were transformed into raging rivers on that dark day.
We survived. Of course, another horrific flood hit a mere 10 months later on May 2, 2002.
The second flood, in an ironic twist of fate, targeted communities that had largely avoided damage in 2001.
The second flood was even deadlier with eight lives being lost.
Today, almost 20 years later, we remember those twin disasters.
July 8, 2001 and May 2, 2002, are days that will forever live on in the memories of those who lived through the great floods.
We survived. We endured. We grew stronger as a community.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.