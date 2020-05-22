Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? How about an outdoor movie?
Yes, drive-in movie theaters are suddenly back in demand during our new pandemic era.
Sadly, many of these iconic drive-in theaters are now relics of our past. Remember the old Skyway Drive-In Theater at the Airport Square in Brushfork? How about the old Starland Drive-In Theater in Kimball?
At the old Skyway, a playground lined the space between the parking lot and the big screen, and children often begged parents to arrive at the movie early so they would have extra time to enjoy the swings and playground equipment. The enormous outdoor theater was a beacon for families, teens and couples across our region.
Both of these legendary drive-in theaters are now gone, but they live on in our memories.
One regional drive-in theater that is still around is the iconic Pipestem Drive-In Theater. And even better, it will open for the season this Memorial Day weekend.
Pipestem Drive-in, located on Route 20 just south of Pipestem State Park, first opened in 1972 and is one of the few remaining drive-ins in West Virginia.
While indoor theaters in West Virginia will remain closed until at least June 5, drive-in theaters are now allowed to reopen as part of week three of Gov. Jim Justice’s six-week reopening plan for the Mountain State.
We know that a lot of folks in our area are still worried about being out and about in large crowds, even with a face mask on. And depending upon what movie you see, a theater can sometimes be packed to near capacity. But a drive-in theater is an old-fashioned exercise in social distancing.
You aren’t sitting shoulder-to-shoulder beside of someone else. In fact, you can watch the movie from the comfort of your own vehicle if you so choose. Other options include bringing your own lawn chair or sitting in the back of a pick-up truck. Either way you are normally sitting at least six feet away from other families. So social distancing is all but assured.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Visitors and Convention Bureau, said Pipestem provides both visitors and area residents an opportunity to experience a drive-in theater, many of whom may never have had the chance to do so.
“Even before the pandemic, the Pipestem Drive-in has always been a destination for many people who want the experience,” Null told the Daily Telegraph Monday.
Now, more than ever, drive-in theaters are sought after destinations.
Alas, the carnival won’t be in town this Memorial Day weekend in Bluefield. And social distancing is still the norm.
So how about an outdoor movie?
