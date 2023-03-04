A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a column by Larry Hypes about the legacy of former President Jimmy Carter, and the obstacles that kept him from being re-elected:
• Iran held up the hostage release so Reagan would win — Bill S.
On a column by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey arguing that fentanyl should be classified as a weapon of mass destruction:
• Totally agree — Tickle B.
On a story about the availability of comfortable and affordable housing continuing to be a problem in this area and in the state:
• On my nice quiet street in Montcalm, there are eight abandoned properties with two of them easily cleaned up and livable with just a few hours yard work and cleaning and one of them in perfect condition ready to move in — Joe H.
• Politicians have known for a long time this was coming. Instead of a plan many were busy investing and growing their own portfolio’s knowing people would be gouged to the max to pay rent — Susan B.
On a story about West Virginia lawmakers considering a bill that would allow public school teachers to include “intelligent design” in the curriculum:
• How much more damage can be done by this legislature? — Bonita G.
• You might want to vote on putting Bible study back into the schools and try that instead of this! That Bible class is imperative to the world as it is today! Let’s have a vote on that one! Who will be the first to agree with me — Tickle B.
• Mythology ... — Dave H.
On a story about First Lady Jill Biden saying President Joe Biden is ready to run for re-election in 2024:
• President of the nursing home maybe — Karen S.
• Are they gonna cheat like last time? — Josh W.
• American people don’t won’t him in there — Doris S.
• He won’t run, even the liberal media has abandoned him, stick a fork in him he is done! — Larry T.
• Looks like he will win again! Yay! — Dave H.
On a story about a drop in attendance at WVU football games:
• Yep, and a big drop in wins will do the same thing! — Larry T.
• They want us to stay home so they can get TV money and they don’t have to put up with fans — Adam S.
On a story about a North Korea firing another cruise missile as the U.S. and South Korea trained:
• Kim Jung Un is nothing but a bully. No country wants North Korea because they don’t want to have to take care of the 25 million people there. The only reasonable end to North Korea oppression is to rebel and/or take out their man-child leader — Patricia G.
On an editorial about a bill being reintroduced in the U.S. Senate, along with a companion bill in the U.S. House, that would establish term limits on how long elected leaders can serve in office, and the question of why some lawmakers don’t support the idea of term limits:
• We need this badly. Look at how long we paid Biden or Pelosi? Money and time wasted. New blood, every other election cycle — Robert N.
On a story about the city of Bluefield being awarded a $1 million federal grant to boost a project to provide better roads and access between the East End and downtown Bluefield:
• Thanks Biden! — Dave H.
On a story about Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett meeting and having a discussion with President Joe Biden, who told Puckett he remembered visiting Princeton years ago:
• Well, at least one of you will remember this tomorrow — Jeff B.
• Doubt if Biden even realizes there’s a West Virginia — George S.
• Congratulations to our county commissioner, Greg Puckett. What a great honor, to meet the President of the United States. Mr. Puckett always does what’s best for our county, regardless of what political party we belong to. He is a true public servant, and we should all be proud and honored that he serves Mercer County so well — Linda A.
