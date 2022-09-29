Buying a home can be one of the biggest decisions an individual makes in their adult life. From securing a mortgage to finding a home and a neighborhood that is right for you, the path to home ownership can be challenging at times.
Unfortunately, those challenges also were recently exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw home prices increase and available properties decrease.
Here in Bluefield, officials are dealing with what City Manager Cecil Marson calls a housing shortage problem. He says the city needs to have more houses available to serve those looking for their first home, as well as those businesses and families that are moving or relocating to the city.
“I’d say the last four or five months, the city’s been working on bringing some expertise in to look at a comprehensive plan for the city.
As we were going through that process, we quickly found out the biggest problem this city needs to address is some of the housing challenges we have,” Marson said.
“We’ve got a lot of homes we need to take down, a lot of dilapidated structures. The city’s been pretty smart I think in the long run, buying a lot of property and setting up a municipal land bank, so I think we’re in a decent spot right now. We’ve got folks who want to come to the area. We’ve got businesses coming to the area, but we’ve got a little bit of a housing shortage.”
One entity the city has recruited for help with the housing problem is Virginia Tech. As part of that ongoing process, a community meeting is being held this evening. And public participation is needed.
City officials and representatives of Virginia Tech’s Center for Housing Research will be at the 6 p.m. meeting, which is being held at the Bluefield High School auditorium.
Marson says area residents are being asked to participate in this evening’s forum and to share their thoughts and ideas about housing.
The city wants to address the housing needs of new families as well as students at Bluefield University and Bluefield State University. Individual homes, rental properties and town houses will be among the obtainable housing options up for discussion this evening, according to Marson.
The city will also be talking to businesses involved in housing at today’s meeting.
“We’re looking across the whole spectrum with the best team in the business,” Marson said of the Virginia Tech Center for Housing Research.
Marson is correct in his assessment of the housing challenge. If the city is to continue to grow and prosper, Bluefield needs to have affordable and quality housing that is readily available.
All concerned citizens should consider attending this evening’s meeting. Your input into this important discussion is vital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.