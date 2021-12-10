Once reliably blue Virginia is starting to look awfully red.
The back and forth debate over whether Republicans will or won’t have majority control of the Virginia House of Delegates in 2022 was finally resolved last week after two recounts requested by Democrats produced the same result — a Republican victory.
A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race upheld the Republican candidate’s victory last week, the Associated Press reported. A second recount also reaffirmed a Republican victory in another close race.
Now that the recount issue has finally been resolved, Republicans will officially have a 52-48 majority in the Virginia House of Delegates, completing their stunning Nov. 2 sweep of the Commonwealth that also saw Republican Glenn Youngkin win the governor’s race, Republican Winsome Sears wins the lieutenant governor’s race and Republican Jason Miyares win the attorney general’s race.
While it was a red wave that swept across the Commonwealth on November 2, it should be noted that Republicans won’t control all of the Virginia General Assembly. Democrats still have a 21-19 majority in the Virginia Senate, although Republicans will have a shot next November at taking over that legislative chamber too.
While much has been said, and rightfully so, about concerned parents and independents across the state coming out in strong numbers for Youngkin and other Republican candidates, you also can’t overlook Southwest Virginia’s contribution to the red wave.
As it was a huge contribution.
Simply put, area residents — including those living in Virginia communities that border West Virginia — came out in droves in support of Youngkin and the Republican ticket. And in doing so, they also defied the long-held suggestion that it was the population centers of Northern Virginia — and not the rural communities of Southwest Virginia and Southside Virginia — that controlled the outcome of elections in the Commonwealth.
The incoming Youngkin administration should prove to be helpful for Southwest Virginia. A number of local officials have already been tapped by Youngkin to assist with the transition, including Republican Delegate Will Morefield from Tazewell County and Republican Senator Travis Hackworth, also from Tazewell County.
Most importantly, now that the fighting over which political party will control the Virginia House of Delegates is finally over, the long-awaited transition from the Ralph Northam administration to the Glenn Youngkin administration can begin.
