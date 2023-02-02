I stopped Tuesday evening at the pharmacy that fills my prescriptions and suddenly realized that I didn’t have to shout anymore. The plastic barrier making communications between customers and clerks more than difficult had been taken down.
For two years, many of us have been wearing masks and getting used to sneeze barriers at banks and stores so we could cut down our chances of catching the super-infectious COVID-19.
I still remember when the newsroom staff had a meeting and we decided that some of us would work from home whilst the pandemic was underway to minimize chances of the entire staff coming down with the bug. COVID-19 was still far away on the West Coast, but it seemed to be moving east at a rapid rate.
Everyone was scrambling for masks. Concord University gave Princeton Community Hospital a load of masks from its art department.
Hand sanitizer disappeared from stores and people actually started hoarding toilet paper. I bought some cloth masks and sanitizer as soon as they became available and used both liberally.
Of course, I caught COVID anyway. I started feeling bad and got tested, and when the test came back positive, I had a quiet panic attack.
I knew of people younger than me who had died from the disease. My sister, Karen, who had it too, said, “Welcome to the club!” I had little panic attacks when I heard that she and my brother-in-law both had caught it, but she convinced to try staying lighthearted.
I got used to working from home and shopping for groceries online, and I soon learned that working from home was not a break.
When working from home became possible years ago, some employers didn’t like the idea, but I found myself working harder at home than I was at the Telegraph.
When I’m in the newsroom, I don’t feel the sudden compulsion to do some laundry while waiting for a phone call, clean the kitchen, change the sheets and all those other sundry household chores.
When I was working at home, I felt compelled to do it all and keep up my paying job at the same time.
I definitely didn’t like wearing masks and I still don’t enjoy it, but I felt if it reduced my infection chances even slightly, I had to do it.
Of course, I caught COVID yet again, but this time my doctor could prescribe anti-viral medication that helped.
I had to drive from Princeton to Bluewell to pick it up, and even that short drive was exhausting. I felt as if I had driven to Charlotte and back again without stopping.
Now it appears that the pandemic is actually relaxing its grip.
President Biden has announced that the federal government will end COVID emergencies in May 11, which is good.
While I’m still taking some precautions like avoiding big crowds, I’m starting to relax.
Other people who had more serious brushes with COVID are staying on guard.
I encountered one friend Tuesday evening who had been hospitalized by the virus, and he’s still wearing a mask when going in public and avoiding hand shaking.
We touched elbows instead. and I’ll admit that I still keep mask with me just in case.
Places like Princeton Community Hospital asks visitors to wear masks, and I definitely do that when I visit.
Hopefully, all this lowering of the collective guard means the pandemic is sputtering out.
Maybe some day some little great nephews and nieces will find some old masks tucked away in a draw and ask their great uncle what they’re for. I’ll tell them the story of the pandemic and how we had to go around wearing masks so we wouldn’t get sick.
Then I’ll tell them about the days before the internet, telephones with cords, vinyl records and other things they won’t believe.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
