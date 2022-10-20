While there was much legal wrangling over the Hope Scholarship program in West Virginia, a recent state Supreme Court of Appeals decision has put the educational initiative back on a path toward resumption. As a result, private-based schools across the Mountain State are likely to pick up additional students in the months ahead, barring any further legal challenges.
The scholarship initiative was adopted by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2021, and signed into law by Republican Gov. Jim Justice. It provides money for a variety of educational expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other educational activities.
In May of this year, more than 3,000 students statewide were approved to receive $4,300 to be used by parents for a private school, certain homeschooling or a service provider. This includes at least 53 new students who will be enrolled locally at the Mercer Christian Academy.
Opponents of the measure argued that the Republican super-majority in Charleston was taking money away from public education and awarding it to private schools. They said teachers and students in the state’s public education system would suffer as a result of the Legislature’s action.
As its implementation date loomed, a circuit court judge in Kanawha County issued a ruling blocking the start of the scholarship effort.
In her injunction, Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit argued the scholarship program violated the state’s Constitution, which requires the state to provide “for a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey disagreed, and the lower court’s ruling was appealed to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
The state’s high court reversed the lower court’s injunction earlier this month, allowing for a resumption of the scholarship program. Morrisey, a Republican, called that ruling a victory for families across the state, who he said would be afforded increased options for their children’s individual educational needs.
Morrisey also disputed the argument that public schools would suffer as a result of the Hope Scholarship program, arguing that public schools would continue to be funded as they have in the past while receiving the resources they need to remain strong.
Now that all of the current legal challenges have been exhausted, the implementation of the Hope Scholarship program once again appears to be imminent.
While there are still questions about when the money will be made available to the students, members of the Hope Scholarship board say that every family that has applied for and been awarded a Hope Scholarship for the current school year will be made whole.
State Treasurer Riley Moore, who is chair of the Hope Scholarship Board, said officials will be working diligently over the coming weeks to get the program running again to serve families and students across the state.
While the merits of the Hope program will likely continue to be debated, it is important to not forget the students who will ultimately benefit from the individual scholarship awards. Yes, they will be attending school in a private setting, but they are still gaining an education. And that’s an invaluable tool for the future.
Meanwhile, the majority of youngsters in West Virginia will continue to be enrolled in the state’s public education system.
At the end of the day, it is all about ensuring a brighter future for our children.
