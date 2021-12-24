When you grow up a certain way in a certain place you really don’t think much about it at the time. That’s just the way it is, and you deal with what you have and go on.
After experiencing a larger, more convenient and in many ways more advanced world, we often really don’t know how we managed many years ago.
That is certainly the case when I visit the church that I grew up attending, and this time of year I really do scratch my head and wonder how in the world we pulled off the Christmas play every year.
We are talking about a small church in a hollow that had a very small congregation, but about everyone participated in some way, even Aunt Bernice, who didn’t attend regularly but for whatever reason loved to direct the annual play. She was pretty darn good at it too.
But the most astounding thing that stands out in my mind now was the size of the “stage.”
The church itself will seat about 75, and that may be a stretch. Between the first pew and the pulpit area is a piano on the right and, during this time of year, a Christmas tree on the left.
Of course, the raised pulpit was used as a stage and it’s tiny, maybe 20 feet wide with an 8-ft. depth.
At that time, there were even small pews on each side for the choir.
All the way across the front edge of the altar area hung bed sheets, supported by a wall-to-wall wire, four sheets in all. The middle two created a curtain of sorts, exposing the stage when slid apart on the wire. The two on each side stayed in place, used as a shield for the actors when they were not on the stage. Two other sheets were hanging on each side perpendicular to the front four to screen the actors when the play was in progress to, in essence, create small “rooms” for the cast.
We all jammed into those small rooms, doing our best to keep quiet of course.
On occasion, we simply could not. Like the time cousin Gene Weeks, who was wearing a shepherd’s robe, walked out when his prompt line was said and forgot to tie the robe.
Underneath he was wearing a red sweater with a big Santa face on it.
We tried to grab him but it was too late and we could not hold back the laughter.
Fortunately, the audience chuckled as well. However, several of us got the “giggles” over it and had to clasp our hands to our mouths to muffle the uncontrollable sound. In fact, I rolled under the pew trying to distract myself. But that just made it worse.
Over the years we all at some point had incidents that led to hilarity. So it was never totally unexpected.
The plays were often related to the birth of Jesus, of course, and a print of Jesus at the Mount of Olives still hangs on the wall behind the pulpit area. But sometimes plays had a modern setting, with living room furniture brought in to create the scene.
The themes of the reason for Christmas and the power of faith were always part of it.
And happy endings were a must, which is what people want in a Christmas play. Life is too unpredictable and outcomes can be unhappy in reality. We all want hope.
Rehearsals were always fun and almost every year after the last rehearsal, Aunt Bernice would be nervous, which made the rest of us nervous.
This would be the one year when everything that could go horribly wrong, everyone always thought. We would forget our lines and freeze, someone would fall off the stage, a key member would get sick, the curtains would all come down when the wires collapsed.
Right up until the play started, everyone was experiencing various degrees of anxiety. That anxiety amped up when we peaked from behind the curtains to see the church filling up, and it did. Every year. It was always packed, usually the only time of the year it was full.
Sometimes there were people attending I didn’t even know, which was quite unusual for a small community.
The anxiety quickly disappeared once the play started, though. We all settled in and concentrated the best we could on our roles. And I don’t remember a time when there was a real calamity.
Even if the weather turned bad, people still came. Snow and cold and ice did not stop them.
After all, back then entertainment options were far more limited, so it was a very nice holiday outing that created many wonderful memories for everyone.
Besides, we didn’t pass around the collection plate.
No, we didn’t have much, but made do with what we had. We had hope.
And we were happy.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
