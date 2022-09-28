Since most of the work is occurring high atop Indian Ridge, construction on the Coalfields Expressway isn’t necessarily visible right now to motorists traveling along Route 16 in Welch.
Stewart Street in Welch begins along the busily traveled state route, which is also home to Welch Community Hospital, Welch Elementary School, a bowling alley, a National Guard Armory and the Sterling Drive-Inn, among other local attractions. But one thing residents in that area may have noticed is all of the heavy equipment heading up the mountain.
The construction equipment needed to complete the $148 million road-building project has been arriving on a daily basis, according to Welch Mayor Harold McBride.
McBride says a clear-cutting of trees along the 5.1 mile path of the new four-lane corridor is nearing a completion.
The section of the Coalfields Expressway in Welch is being completed with state funding and is a part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program.
The four-lane corridor will begin near the Federal Corrections Institution just north of Welch. The project includes the construction of two ramps, two bridges, and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation. More than 10,000 feet of large diameter drainage pipe will also be put in place for the project.
Once the road is finished, it will connect McDowell County with neighboring Wyoming County, and eventually Raleigh County.
But the massive earth-moving project also brings hope to the citizens of McDowell County, a point correctly noted last week by McBride.
“It’s very exciting, and it’s very good for Welch,” McBride said. “It gives your whole community an uplift. It’s a long-time coming. It will help tremendously.”
We agree. McDowell County has long needed a four-lane highway, and the Coalfields Expressway arrives at a critical time.
Once a useable section of the road is ready, new economic development and growth will certainly follow.
