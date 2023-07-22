Attentive motorists regularly see signs along local highways and secondary roads that honor the memory of veterans and local leaders who spent much of their lives making a difference in their communities. The latest and well-deserved example of this tradition happened recently when side-by-side Interstate 77 bridges in Mercer County were named to honor the late U.S. Army SSG William Joseph “Will” Thompson.
Thompson, who was a veteran of deployments in Iraq, suffered serious health issues when he was exposed to the toxic smoke emitted by burn pits in Iraq. The military used such pits to burn hazardous waste. Soldiers exposed to the toxic smoke developed cancer and other serious ailments. Thompson endured organ transplants and developed cancer.
In November 2021, Thompson was being brought home from a transplant hospital so he could receive hospice care at his Mercer County home.
Law enforcement agencies and other local first responders learned about his impending return and quickly organized an escort from the county line to Princeton. Many of these first responders had worked with Thompson when he worked at what was then Princeton Community Hospital. Friends and family lined the route down Oakvale Road near Princeton to cheer him and welcome him home.
U.S. Army Sgt. SSG William Joseph Thompson passed away on Dec. 15, 2021.
Instead of quietly accepting his fate and that of other veterans suffering from burn pit exposures, Thompson spent many of his remaining days advocating for other soldiers who were exposed to burn pit toxins in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He testified before Congress and the United States Committee on Veterans Affairs about the illnesses veterans were suffering. Thompson also shared his story with the national media and played a major role in fighting for federal legislation in what is now called the PACT Act, which was passed on Aug. 20, 2022.
To honor Thompson and his fight to help fellow veterans, the West Virginia Legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 42 which called for the state Department of Highways to name interstate bridges in his honor. The resulting resolution was read July 19 during a ceremony at WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital. During that ceremony, his wife, Suzanne Six-Thompson thanked Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, as well as Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, Delegate William Ridenour, R-Jefferson and Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer for their help as well as her husband’s primary care physician, Dr. Marshall Long.
“It’s bittersweet knowing he is no longer with us, but knowing how much he was honored, loved, respected and deserving of this honor is heartwarming to us and our family,” she told guests at the ceremony.
Thompson’s dedication to serving his community and his country stands as an example that will inspire future generations. Despite his illness, he worked to help his fellow veterans by getting them the aid they deserved after making so many sacrifices while serving their country.
His example reminds us all that our service men and women cannot be abandoned after wounds, emotional trauma, disease and exposure to deadly toxins disrupt their lives. Despite serious illness, U.S. Army SSG William Joseph “Will” Thompson did not stop serving his country.
He overcame the odds, succeeded in his quest and set an example of dedication that will live on.
