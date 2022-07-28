While it was created to help those 65 years of age or older, some in our region are still unaware that they may qualify for a homestead exemption.
That’s why Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle is once again working to raise public awareness of the program. He says residents permanently or totally disabled or 65 years of age and older can save money on their tax bill by filing with their county assessor’s office for a homestead exemption.
However, in order to qualify for a homestead exemption, property owners must sign up for the program between July 1 and Dec. 1.
“So there’s still time to sign up,” Cottle said last week. “Plenty of time. We just started the week before last signing people up. You don’t have to be 65 to sign up as long as you turn 65 before next July 1; so you can sign up this year in order to get onto the (tax) ticket for 2023.”
Here is how the homestead exemption works.
“When you turn 65 or you’re totally disabled, 100 percent, with your papers, you get $20,000 off the assessed value of your primary residence,” Cottle said. “Which upon average, in Mercer County, it varies from county to county, saves people who sign up an average of $240 a year. And if your house is valued at just $20,000, you owe zero taxes. So it really helps lower incomes. You really need to sign up. It saves you a lot. That money is hard to come up with.”
However, some in the region are still not familiar with or are simply not taking advantage of the homestead exemption.
Cottle said one senior citizen who recently stopped by the office was unaware of the program. Had the taxpayer signed up for a homestead exemption a decade ago, he would have saved between $2,400 to $4,800 a year over a 10-year-period, according to estimates from Cottle.
“That’s a lot of groceries and nowadays that’s a lot of gasoline,” Cottle said. “I just really like people to know. I don’t guess it really takes from the county, but it’s still something you’ve earned and you deserve it. All you have to do is come in, we’ll fix up the paperwork for you and have you out of here in five minutes.”
When applying for a homestead exemption, here are some important points to remember.
• To qualify for an exemption based on disability, applicants must have the initial Social Security awards letter approving the disability or a doctor’s signature on a form approved by the assessor’s office to state that the applicant is permanently and totally disabled. Applicants must be an owner and occupant of the property.
• Applicants must have been a West Virginia resident for two consecutive years preceding the start, July 1, of the relevant tax year. They must also sign an oath stating they do not receive a similar exemption in another state or county.
• Once an application has been made for a homestead exemption, it will automatically roll over each year provided the home remains the applicant’s residence. Applicants would need to reapply if they move to another residence within the county.
If an applicant owns and occupies a mobile home, he or she may qualify for the exemption on that home even if it is personal property and someone else owns the land it is sitting on.
It is our hope that more in the region will take advantage of this program. Anyone with questions about homestead exemptions can call the Mercer County Assessor’s Office at 304-487-8397.
