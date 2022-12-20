With Christmas fast approaching, some area residents are once again purchasing their last-minute holiday gifts online this year.
While it isn’t something we might normally think about, thieves are actively on the lookout for packages that are left on porches. So area residents do need to be careful when having holiday packages delivered to their homes.
Thieves have been known to pilfer packages from porches, so it is important for consumers to take precautions, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
“Make sure that you don’t inadvertently entice thieves by leaving packages unattended,” Morrisey said. “These porch pirates will prey upon any opportunity to steal your joy this season.”
Morrisey says area families should instead consider having packages shipped to their workplace or to a trusted neighbor’s house instead of allowing the boxes to be left unattended on a porch. Consumers can also opt to have their packages shipped to a local post office or authorized FedEx or UPS locations for pick up.
In order to ensure a holiday package safely reaches its intended recipient, Morrisey said residents also should always require a signature to verify receipt. Video doorbells also have become increasingly popular and, in some instances, have caught porch pirates red-handed.
Morrisey also is urging residents to be on the lookout for shipping scams, such as the “parcel-waiting” scheme.
It targets consumers with a card claiming someone attempted to make a delivery and asks the victim to call a specific number for more details.
However, those who make the call may be placed on hold and connected to a premium or overseas service that can prove costly and jeopardize personal information.
While it may be the most joyous time of the year, scammers and thieves are still actively trying to steal our personal information — along with holiday packages that may be left on our front porches.
Everyone should remain vigilant, and on the lookout for scams.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
