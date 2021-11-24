In a little more than 24 hours, volunteers will be throwing the switch on the 2021 season of Bluefield’s popular Holiday of Lights. The annual Thanksgiving Day tradition is part of a larger Christmas City celebration planned for Bluefield this year.
Earlier this week, volunteers gathered at the site of the 40-foot Christmas Tree located on Princeton Avenue, near the city’s dog park, for a lighting ceremony. That tree, which plays music coordinated with the changing light displays, will be a part of the city’s first Hometown Christmas Week, which will be held from Saturday, Dec. 11 to Friday, Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening. A number of events are planned for each night, and vendors will be on hand, along with Santa Claus.
However, the first big holiday event on tap for the city of Bluefield will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at city park. That’s when volunteers will flip the switch on the giant Holiday of Lights display.
This year a fire engine will lead the first group of cars around the park Thursday evening. The giant lights display will then be open each night at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31.
It’s all a part of the expanded “Christmas City” celebration this year. Bluefield was recently awarded West Virginia’s official “Christmas City” designation, a welcomed development that prompted city officials to expand their holiday plans for this year.
However, the Holiday of Lights display is once again the anchor of this year’s celebration.
We expect to see a large crowd on hand Thursday evening at Lotito Park for the official lighting ceremony.
The Holiday of Lights is truly a premiere attraction for the two Virginias during the joyous holiday season.
It is also a wonderful tourism tool for our region as the annual display draws thousands of visitors each year to Bluefield from a 60-mile radius and beyond.
It’s a big deal for Bluefield, and once again everyone is invited to join in Thursday’s celebration.
Once the switch is thrown, we know Christmas is near.
Happy holidays!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.