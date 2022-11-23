The joyous holiday season is almost here for West Virginia’s Christmas City.
In a little more than 24 hours, volunteers will be throwing the switch on the 2022 season of Bluefield’s popular Holiday of Lights. The annual Thanksgiving Day tradition is part of a much larger Christmas City celebration planned for Bluefield this year.
The grand Holiday of Lights display will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving evening at city park. As in past years, a large crowd will likely be in attendance for the lighting ceremony.
The Bluefield Police Department also will be on hand Thursday with a K-9 unit, as well as the Bluefield Fire Department with Sparky to welcome visitors.
The giant lights display will then be open each night at 6 p.m. through the end of the year.
A number of other holiday events will follow this month and in December as part of the expanded Christmas City celebration.
Those additional events include the Bluefield Christmas parade on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.; a free concert by the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra on Dec. 4; a Christmas Market at the former Landmark Antique Mall from Dec. 5 through 10; an ice skating rink at the Big Whiskey parking lot through Jan. 8 on Raleigh Street; The Chosen Road “Hometown Christmas” show Dec. 10 at the Granada; hayrides and walk throughs at Bluefield City Park on December 11, December 20 and January 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night; and many other holiday themed activities and events.
Of course, the beloved Holiday of Lights display at city park is once again the anchor of this year’s Christmas City celebration.
We hope to see a large crowd on hand Thursday evening for the official lighting ceremony.
The giant lights display is something to see.
It is truly a premiere attraction for the two Virginias during the joyous holiday season.
It is also a wonderful tourism tool for our region as the annual display draws thousands of visitors each year to Bluefield from a 60-mile radius and beyond.
It’s a big deal for Bluefield, and once again everyone is invited to join in Thursday’s celebration.
Once the switch is thrown, we know Christmas is near.
Let the 2022 holiday season begin!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.