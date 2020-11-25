In a little more than 24 hours, volunteers will be throwing the switch on the 2020 season of Bluefield’s popular Holiday of Lights. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and a surging number of virus cases locally, this proud holiday tradition will continue.
Visitors are required to drive through the grand display of lights in their vehicles, so large crowds and social distancing won’t be a problem. The 40-acre holiday spectacular at Lotito Park will once again open to the public at dusk Thanksgiving day. City officials estimate the lighting of a million lights at the park will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Delegate-Elect Doug Smith, R-Mercer, will flip the switch to the holiday display this year. In addition, the Bluefield Police Department with a K-9 unit will be on hand, as well as the Bluefield Fire Department with Sparky to welcome visitors.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect during the lighting ceremony. Area residents are being asked to enjoy the event from the comfort of their vehicles as they drive through the park. The lighting ceremony is free and open to the public, but donations also will be accepted.
While so many other events had to be canceled this year, we are glad to see that the Holiday of Lights is still a go.
City officials, workers and all of those volunteers who labored at Lotito Park for weeks — while practicing social distancing in the process — to provide this annual gift to our region are to be applauded for their efforts in helping to maintain this joyful Christmas tradition.
The Holiday of Lights is truly a premiere Christmas attraction for the two Virginias.
It is also a wonderful tourism tool for our region as the annual display draws thousands of visitors each year to Bluefield from a 60-mile radius and beyond.
The Holiday of Lights will run from Thanksgiving night through New Year’s Day.
We know that it has been a difficult year for many across our region, so with hope this magnificent display can help to bring a little bit of joy to those who experience it.
We are living in difficult times. The pandemic is still raging.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the season.
Once the switch is thrown at Lotito Park Thursday evening, we know Christmas is near.
Happy holidays!
