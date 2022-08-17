Area residents who enjoy walking and hiking for recreational and exercise purposes now have six new trails to explore.
The new hiking trails recently opened on property adjoining the Mercer County Gardner Center off Interstate 77 at Exit 14. They offer hikers and outdoor enthusiasts trails that range from easy to moderate around the facility.
The Gardner Center currently occupies property that once belonged to the U.S. Forest Service’s Forestry Sciences Laboratory. It is located near a wooded area that was often used as part of the laboratory’s work. Naturalist and conservator Jeffery Palmer, who now maintains the trails, said after the laboratory was created, technicians and scientists went out and created the trail system. The trails, which are lined with stones, gave them access to trees they would use for obtaining samples.
The Forest Service eventually shut down the laboratory, and the Mercer County Commission acquired it in 2020. Reopening the trails was among the commission’s plans for the center.
Now these walking and hiking trails are finally open to the public.
“When they needed someone to clear the trails and maintain them, they hired me in July 2021,” Palmer said. “Back then the trails were difficult to pass through and overgrown with a lot of weeds, so I cleared all the trails and now they’re fully passable. The difficulty of the trails ranges from easy to moderate. They’re really nice and they are totally passable. It’s a great edition to our hiking experiences in the county.”
The Gardner Center Trails are open year-round and are only closed for major holidays.
Area residents who would like to tackle the trails can do so from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The site contains over 6,000 feet of walking trails. The easy trails, which are each under 0.2 miles and link to other routes on the property, are the Falling Timber Trail, Longwood Trail, Picnic Fire Pit Trail and Poor Farm Trail. The Mountain Laurel Trail is a moderate 0.4-mile path with a few rocky areas. The Gardner Center Trail is the longest (0.5 miles) and wraps around the center.
Mercer County is already home to a number of walking, off-road and ATV trails. So the Gardner Trails are a natural extension to the region’s already robust recreational offerings.
Outdoor enthusiasts in our region are encouraged to check them out.
