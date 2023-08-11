Building new highways is a complicated and time-consuming endeavor. For example, decades of planning, preparation and construction went into creating the interstate highways which crisscross West Virginia and neighboring states, and the process has not become faster despite advances in technology.
Highway construction isn’t as simple as having some bulldozers plow out a pathway, having the debris hauled way, then pouring down a few layers of concrete and asphalt. Drainage, geology, terrain, the impact on private property owners and a long list of other details must be addressed before the first ground is broken.
Despite these complexities, progress is made step by step, especially in West Virginia where the rugged Appalachian Mountains make highway construction a particularly daunting task. The mountain range impeding westward expansion centuries ago when the United State of America was a young nation filled with settlers seeking new opportunities has not stopped being a challenge to growth.
Thanks to the mountains, there are parts of West Virginia that still do not have access to modern highways.
McDowell County and other southern West Virginia counties are part of this isolated area. U.S. Route 52 provides access to the outside world, but it wasn’t designed to handle the huge tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles roaming the nation’s highways. Getting on Route 52 requires tractor-trailer drivers to make sharp turns just to get on the highway and then it challenges them to stay in its narrow two-lane structure. Modern GPS, which often gets confused by the mountains, sends truck drivers into places where they will get stuck because there isn’t enough room for their big rigs.
Fortunately, progress is being made on the Coalfields Expressway, a plan to bring a modern interstate highway to southern West Virginia including McDowell County and neighboring Wyoming County.
In August 2022, Gov. Jim Justice and other dignitaries broke ground on the $150 million project. The contract involves the creation of a 5-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway near the City of Welch in McDowell County to the Wyoming County line. A year has passed since then, and work is now approaching the 30 percent completion stage, according to West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston.
“They are in the excavation stage,” Wriston told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “It is really exciting.”
The contractor for the project, Bizzack Construction, has run into a few issues, including a utility line at the construction site that officials were not previously aware of, Wriston said. The City of Welch is already benefiting from the project. These benefits include increased traffic from construction crews who are buying gas and food in the Welch area.
The Coalfields Expressway will open up a new corridor of growth for McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties, he said.
Progress might seem slow in this fast-paced world, but the Coalfields Expressway is steadily reaching into southern West Virginia. Once completed, it will give both residents and visitors a reliable and much easier way to reach the rest of the West Virginia and the rest of the nation. Tractor-trailers hauling goods will not have to navigate a narrow highway that wasn’t designed with them in mind. Areas that were closed to development will became places where economic development projects can be considered. It’s good to see steady progress on the Coalfields Expressway. Once it’s finished, it will provide a highway to the future.
