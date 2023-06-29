Starting today and ongoing until July 5, the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 Turnpike detachment will be conducting a Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative on the West Virginia Turnpike, also known around our area as Interstate 77. That means troopers will be watching for signs of DUI — the Fourth of July is party and picnic time for many — as well as reckless driving.
Well, state troopers are always watching for DUI and reckless driving, but holidays like the Fourth of July inspire more of that behavior. The interstate is heart pounding enough without a holiday.
I routinely travel I-77 to visit relatives living both north and south. The trips are often smooth sailing, but other motorists have made some trips memorable for all the wrong reasons.
One unpleasant phenomena I’ve noticed since the Covid pandemic is more instances of tailgating. There have been times when I’ve been going 10 miles over the speed limit or more, and that’s still not fast enough for somebody behind me. I often seen cars and trucks tailgating behind tractor-trailers, too.
That’s a really bad idea because I know those big rig drivers can’t see anybody following that closely. I’ve talked to those long-haul truckers and heard how other drivers can’t seem to grasp that they can’t maneuver or stop as quickly as cars and pickup trucks. Tractor-trailers are surrounded by what their drivers dub “dead zones” where they can’t see a vehicle in their mirrors. Years ago, one big rig driver told me how some drivers will hang in a dead zone. It’s like they’re afraid to put on that final burst of speed needed to pass them.
“If you’re going to pass, pass,” that trucker told me.
Another problem is drivers going as fast as possible regardless of the road conditions. Rain can be coming down in buckets and snow can turn highways into skating rinks, but there are drivers still determined to fly as fast as possible. I’ve had more than one member of our law enforcement community complain that a lot of local drivers can’t handle the rain, and I agree with them.
I know that we all want to get where we’re going as soon as possible, but a crash means we won’t get where we’re going at all.
There are other instances when I spot drivers that can’t seem to stay in their lanes. They drift over the center lines and back again. I’ve called in those suspicious drivers when I can do it. One time I stopped behind one of those suspicious drivers and saw the reason for their drifting back and forth. That reason was a cellphone. I hope that call or text was really important, and even if the message or conversation is that important, I hope that user will find a place to pull over.
I suspect that cellphone use while driving and texting on the go becomes more common during Fourth of July travels. People are making last-minute plans for picnics or fireworks shows, and they think their calls and messages can’t wait until the next rest stop. Troopers will be watching for that sort of behavior, too.
Recently, I’ve taken to using alternate routes. When I head north, I often take Route 19. Yes, I can’t go as fast as I could on I-77, but I don’t have as many other drivers trying to go up my tailpipe when I’m doing 80 mph already or acting like maniacs while they’re dodging tractor-trailers. Route 19 is a more relaxing drive through the mountains and there are plenty of places to stop. I’ve even seen emus, those huge flightless birds, grazing in a field.
We all want to get where we’re going when the Fourth of July and other holidays arrive on the calendar, but we have to exercise common sense and patience. Causing a crash makes high speed and a frantic desire to get to our friends and relatives pointless. Having a good chance of getting pulled over and ticketed for DUI, reckless driving, speeding or distracted driving makes carelessness on the highways even more pointless.
Have a fun Fourth of July, but relax and get to where you’re going in one piece.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
