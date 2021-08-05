Most logical people can go along with the bipartisan infrastructure deal that is still making its way through Congress. Although the price tag is high, now estimated at more than $1 trillion, it does mostly include real infrastructure with that being roads, bridges, broadband, water and sewer.
The bipartisan deal has the backing of several Republicans, along with Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia. It isn’t to be confused with the much larger $3.5 trillion bill that Democrats are trying to advance on their on. That measure is more divisive, and includes a wish list of progressive projects and green energy initiatives sought by the Biden administration.
Manchin, a power-broker in the evenly split U.S. Senate, says funding for the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway projects will be included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, although he does not yet know how much money will be allocated toward the two projects.
However, Manchin wants the state Division of Highways to be ready to roll on both the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway once the federal infrastructure bill is passed by Congress, and signed into law by Biden. He says a process must be in place to target projects on those two highways that are ready to go.
“What we need to do is look at what is doable, where are we further along, what areas have been put on hiatus for awhile,” he said, referring to the sections of the highways that are not yet complete and in various stages of planning and design. “Those will be the ones we will be looking at.”
One area that must be prioritized is Mercer County, where construction is winding down on the current $58 million King Coal Highway contract near Airport Road. Once it is finished this fall, it is imperative that the state award another contract that will allow for a continuation of work on the new four-lane corridor past Airport Road and Kee Dam.
All of the region’s elected leaders, including those on the local, state and federal level, must be vocal in ensuring that this happens.
For his part, Manchin says he will be “more than happy” to reach out to Gov. Jim Justice, and Transportation Secretary Byrd White, to ensure that the state leaders understand that federal money is coming and projects should be prioritized now.
The infrastructure bill is slowly working its way through Congress, so it could take a while to get the bipartisan measure to Biden’s desk. The state should use that time to prioritize projects for construction, including a new section of the King Coal Highway in Mercer County and a usable section of the Coalfields Expressway for McDowell County.
