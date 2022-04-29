Don’t get me started talking about high school proms.
Oops. Too late.
Maybe this is for those teens who are going to a prom like I did: with no date.
On the other hand, it may also be for those who have dates, and especially for those who think they are escorting the love of their life.
Well, it is possible. It does happen. But don’t count on it.
As I look back on my own prom experiences, even without a date I was no different than anyone else there in thinking about finding “true love” at some point. I just knew high school was nowhere near that point for lack of opportunity.
But I dreamed as I helped decorate the gym at Oakvale High School when I was junior and then again as a senior, still dateless of course.
I could say it was because I was painfully shy in that regard, and it would be true. But I think it was more a result of the fear of rejection. After all, I was not much to look at, with buck teeth and a puny frame, plus I had no money.
So I did not have the courage to ask a younger girl, in the ninth grade, I had crush on to the prom. In my heart, I knew she would not go with me. Maybe she would have. I will never know.
In a small school, it’ s not like you can just fade into the background and retain some degree of anonymity. You couldn’t hide, and you would be missed if you skipped the sacred event.
So I just immersed myself into the experience, determined to still have a good time and hopefully create some good memories.
I also comforted myself with the realization that if an unfortunate twist of fate, or genetics I should say, doesn’t kill you it makes you stronger.
That being said, I had not given up on a miracle happening and a girl would actually show some interest and maybe even dance with me.
“Wallflower, wallflower won’t you dance with me,
I’m sad and lonely too…”
In that sense, I was sad and lonely. Bob Dylan understood.
But I still had friends and knew I could relax and talk and joke and have a good time, making fun memories even if they did feel at the time more of a compensation, a substitute, for what I really wanted.
And I thought at the time what I wanted was a a girl, a sensitive girl, a serious girl, one who would be interested in me simply for who I was. Buck teeth and all.
Dream on.
But it was more than just a date or a dance because I have always been a romantic at heart. I wanted that elusive true love.
“Wallflower, wallflower won’t you dance with me
The night will soon be gone…”
Yep, that night came and went as did many nights after that.
Thankfully, romance did come later. Well, again and again, as that true love sure did prove itself to be quite elusive, and I was a bit slow to realize infatuation is not true love, not even close.
Living even reasonably happily ever after is like working a jigsaw puzzle. So many pieces must come together and placed in the right places, which takes a lot of work, concentration, mutual respect and honesty.
However, the box must contain all of the needed pieces to begin with, and therein usually lies the problem. You start putting it together and realize all of the necessary pieces simply are not there.
I am great at giving advice in affairs of the heart.
As the old saying goes: Listen to me, not because I am always right, but because I have had more experience at being wrong.
And when I remember those two high school proms I attended I can still experience the youth, the hope, the dream, just as real today as it all was then.
“What is youth? A dream. What is love? The dream’s content.”
– Soren Kierkegaard
