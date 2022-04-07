I was missing my morning coffee when I drove into Bluefield, Va. early Monday morning and got a shock. The prices were down, but my caffeine-deprived mind interpreted the price as going up. I guess that I was so used to seeing the prices over $4 a gallon, it took my psyche a few minutes to recalibrate.
Like millions of other Americans, I had sticker shock when the prices at the pumps climbed over $4 a gallon. My car gets good mileage, but the price hike is still a shock to the budget.
I’ve cut back on driving, and I’ve taken up the habits that were promoted back in the 1970s when the OPEC nations hit the country with oil embargoes. The result was long lines of cars at the gas stations. Gasoline became both more expensive and scarce, and that was back in the days when cars and trucks didn’t get so many miles to the gallon. Ideas for electric cars were bandied about, but those remained novelties and science fiction at best.
We were encouraged to car pool. That would work if everybody drove strictly to and from work, but it wouldn’t work well for me and other people who never know when they have to jump into their car and go somewhere. Working from home, which was very difficult in the 1970s, is a new option we have today.
Consolidating trips was another option that was promoted. Americans were encouraged to make runs to the grocery store, the post office, school, etc. all in one trip. We were encouraged not to take unnecessary trips.
Driving the speed limit was yet another ploy for conserving gas. Faster speeds require more gas, especially if you’re constantly having to slow down then get back up to speed. I usually find that I get better gas mileage when I’m on long trips that let me cruise. I’m driving the speed limit whenever possible. Sometimes this results in another driver tailgating me. Sometimes, I’m over the speed limit and I’m still being tailgated. I know that thanks to stop lights and traffic, they won’t reach their destinations all that much sooner.
A lot of these tips would work today. I’m consolidating trips and avoiding unnecessary drives whenever possible. Another idea I’ve used is cleaning out my car’s trunk. It’s surprising how much junk you accumulate if you’re not careful. For instance, I had a big flathead shovel in my trunk in case I got stuck in snow, but that’s nothing to worry about now that spring is here. Carry around unnecessary weight means you’re using more gasoline to haul it.
There are other things to do such as making sure tires have the right pressure and making sure routine maintenance such as oil changes are kept up.
All of these changes in habits won’t come easy, but they could reduce how much money gets spent at the pump. The prices have come down a little this week, so there’s hope that they might keep going down if conditions improve across the world.
The country has been through high gas prices and inflation before. I still remember those WIN (Whip Inflation Now) buttons that didn’t seem to do much when you went to the grocery store or the gas station. I know my mom and dad never wore one.
We are having a hard time right now and likely months will pass before the economic situation gets any better, but they’re still nothing like the horrors of war the people in Ukraine are seeing. High gas prices and inflation don’t compare to invading armies and incessant bombings. Higher prices and struggling to make ends meet isn’t pleasant, but it’s not the same as seeing the country invaded, thousands of people dying and millions being forced to leave their homes.
Let’s be thankful for the problems we have and those that we don’t have.
Greg Jordan is the Senior Reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
