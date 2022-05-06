I believe in giving generous tips.
No, not the advice kind of tips, but I sure will provide those when asked.
I am talking about tipping at sit-down restaurants, depending to a degree of course on the quality of service.
Anyone who has ever worked as a waiter or waitress understands what I am talking about since a chunk of wages comes from tips. On top of that, it’s not an easy job.
This popped up recently when I walked into a favorite restaurant, Hometown in Peterstown, and one of the excellent waitresses they have there, Shannon, recognized my shoes as being one of the types worn by waitresses because of the time they spend on their feet.
Yep, we both share an ailment, plantar fasciitis, mine from exercising and running, hers from the tough job of being on your feet so long.
The point is, waiting on tables is a very demanding, and sometimes thankless, job. Leaving generous tips should be routine for everyone. They deserve it.
This train of thought also led me to my late Uncle Ernest Wickline, who we always had to keep an eye on when going out to eat.
Let me explain.
Uncle Ernest was a great guy, always fun to be around, joking, very jolly and always had a pipe in his mouth. He could tell one dirty joke after another for hours and never repeat one. Quite a talent he had for that, and his delivery was impeccable.
But when a group of us went out for dinner years ago with my father and other guys who worked at the paper mill in Covington that summer, my father cautioned be about Uncle Ernest.
“After we eat and get ready to leave, keep an eye on him,” he said.
Back then, people paid cash for about everything and each person left an individual tip.
It seems Uncle Ernest, if he could get away with it, would snatch most of the tip money left, leaving only a pittance for the waitress.
His strategy was to kind of linger at the table until everyone else was busy paying or leaving.
I did keep an eye on him, and sure enough he stood around for a minute when everyone else got up from the table, rummaging into his pocket like he was going to pull out a tip. But rather than do that he quickly snatched up several dollar bills others had left around the table.
I told my father about it, so after Uncle Ernest had made a quick exit he went back in and replaced the tip money.
“No use talking to him about it,” he said. “He just can’t stand leaving tips. He thinks the waitresses should get paid more.”
I don’t think I have ever run across anyone else who did that, but people sure can be stingy when leaving a tip, if they leave one at all.
However, I do have a confession to make.
Several years ago a bunch of us, family members, had a big meal at a restaurant in Martinsville. The waitresses were very good and as usual I planned to leave a nice tip.
I paid for it all and I do not remember exactly how it happened but I completely forgot to leave a tip and only realized what had happened well after I was on the road and many miles away.
To this day, I feel bad about it because I am sure my image is forever etched into the two waitresses’ minds as being, well, not a good person.
I regretted not calling the restaurant to try to find out who the waitresses were and make amends, but time slipped away.
As tempting as it may be for some now to skimp on the tip because the prices on the menu are going up, please don’t do it. The people who wait on you have no control over that.
And for the skimpers or Uncle Ernests out there, try walking a mile in the shoes of a waitress or waiter.
Then shell out money for an expensive pair of shoes to help your hurting feet.
