Here we go again. Two more public utility companies in our region have filed for a hefty rate increase. This occurring with inflation at a 40-year high, and the price of food and other daily necessities soaring.
At what point will some in our region no longer be able to afford their monthly electric, water, sewer and natural gas bills? We could soon be approaching that threshold if the barrage of proposed rate increases are allowed to take effect.
The latest rate increases have been proposed by Cardinal Natural Gas Company and Mountaineer Gas Company.
The rate increase being sought by Cardinal would increase monthly residential bills by $27.39 a month.
Cardinal Natural Gas Company serves about 3,400 customers in the Bluefield area. It applied for the rate increase on July 28 with the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
Mountaineer Gas Company also applied for a rate increase on July 28 with the Public Service Commission. The rate increase being sought by Mountaineer Gas would raise monthly residential bills by $25.08 a month.
Mountaineer Gas has 220,000 customers statewide, serving the Princeton area of Mercer County along with McDowell, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming counties.
Public hearing dates and locations for the pending rate hikes have not yet been announced.
Charlotte Lane, chairman of the Public Service Commission, said recently that the price utilities are currently paying for natural gas are three times higher than they were the first of the year.
According to Lane, most natural gas utilities have a budget payment plan. These plans look at a customer’s gas usage over the past 12 months, “normalize the usage based on weather experiences and calculate an average monthly bill based on the company’s current rates.”
While it is true that such monthly budget plans can produce a lower monthly payment schedule that is applied over a 12-month period, the simple fact of the matter is that most consumers simply can’t afford any increase — be it $2 or $25 — at the moment.
Until the inflation crisis is over, state regulators must put these exorbitant public utility rate increase requests on hold.
Now is not the time to be rubber-stamping one rate increase approval after another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.